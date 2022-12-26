Technology roadmap of logic IC manufacturing

With the transition to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, logic IC manufacturing processes successfully entered the 5nm node in 2020 and moved forward to the 3nm node in 2022.
However, as advanced manufacturing process technologies become increasingly challenging and the costs of IC development keep rising, foundry customers' schedules to adopt new-generation manufacturing processes have been extended from two years to 2.5 to three years. At this pace, advanced manufacturing processes are set to enter the 1nm node in 2031.
In consideration of the limitation of fin field-effect transistors (FinFETs) in terms of manufacturing technology, material and transistor performance under the miniaturization trend, the three leading foundries - TSMC, Intel and Samsung - have plans to migrate to new transistor structures at sub-3nm nodes.
