中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Nov 17, 2022
    04:39
    mostly cloudy
    22°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Global tablet market – 3Q 2022
    11h 1min ago
    Micron cutting further DRAM and NAND wafer starts
    6h 16min ago
    TSMC regains orders from Qualcomm for flagship smartphone chips
    8h 23min ago
    Amkor, SPIL share orders for new Qualcomm smartphone SoC
    8h 27min ago
    Alltop growing sales of non-notebook products
    8h 47min ago
    Pegatron steps up new plant construction in India
    8h 53min ago
    Mobo and graphics card makers to see unit sales, ASPs fall rapidly in 2022
    8h 58min ago
    Micron kicks off mass production of 1] DRAM chips in Japan
    8h 59min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Panjit showcasing new power semiconductors, diodes at Electronica 2022

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: Panjit International

    Panjit International is showcasing its latest offerings of power semiconductors and diodes for automotive, industrial, solar power, and other non-CE applications at the ongoing Electronica 2022 held in Munich, Germany, from November 15-18.

    By participating in the show event, Panjit aims to promote its brand and product images as it moves to deepen its global deployment, according to company sources.

    On display, the products include FS trench IGBTs, SJ MOSFETs, SGT MV MOSFETs, silicon carbide (SiC) diodes, automotive ultra-fast recovery rectifiers, ESD protection components, and bridge rectifiers.

    Champion Microelectronics, a power management IC (PMIC) provider of the Panjit Group, also highlights a range of 45-140W PD charging solutions at the show.

    Panjit posted revenue of NT$981.2 million (US$30.42 million) for October 2022, down 6.61% on month and 8.81% on year. For January-October, sales totaled NT$11.35 billion, decreasing 1.38% from a year earlier.

    Categories
    Chips + components Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    2022 automotive diode Diodes Germany industrial non-CE PanJit power semiconductors
    Related stories
    Nov 3
    MOSFET vendors eyeing non-consumer niche applications
    Jul 29
    Diode makers put focus on automotive, industrial application
    Jul 7
    Taiwan power diode and MOSFET suppliers turning focus away from PCs
    Jun 29
    Small-signal MOSFET inventory swelling
    Feb 15
    Taiwan MOSFET makers gain shifted orders for IT applications
    Feb 15
    Panjit to acquire up to 30% stake in Champion Microelectronic
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global logistics services that connect Asia with the world
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 16, 11:02
    Sourceability drives digital supply chain transformation, shaping new development for IC distributors
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    iCatch announces new ISP technology for night-vision and surveillance applications
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Spotlight review at Compamed 2022: APD's impressive PSU solutions for critical medical equipment
    Tuesday 15 November 2022
    From B5G to 6G, Auden invites industry, government, and academia to explore future of wireless communications
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 16, 11:37
    China battery cell makers adopt floating quoting schemes for 2023 supply contracts
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    SK On seeks stable, long-term lithium supply
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Rohm to team up with Shenzhen chipmaker for SiC power devices
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Why does it take so long to build EV infrastructure in Malaysia