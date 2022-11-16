Panjit showcasing new power semiconductors, diodes at Electronica 2022

Panjit International is showcasing its latest offerings of power semiconductors and diodes for automotive, industrial, solar power, and other non-CE applications at the ongoing Electronica 2022 held in Munich, Germany, from November 15-18.

By participating in the show event, Panjit aims to promote its brand and product images as it moves to deepen its global deployment, according to company sources.

On display, the products include FS trench IGBTs, SJ MOSFETs, SGT MV MOSFETs, silicon carbide (SiC) diodes, automotive ultra-fast recovery rectifiers, ESD protection components, and bridge rectifiers.

Champion Microelectronics, a power management IC (PMIC) provider of the Panjit Group, also highlights a range of 45-140W PD charging solutions at the show.

Panjit posted revenue of NT$981.2 million (US$30.42 million) for October 2022, down 6.61% on month and 8.81% on year. For January-October, sales totaled NT$11.35 billion, decreasing 1.38% from a year earlier.