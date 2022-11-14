中文網
    Taipei
    Home EV Vehicle

    Indonesia holds EV show at G20 in Bali

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei

    For the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, the local police are riding electric scooters while on duty, showcasing the government's efforts in transitioning to zero-emissions transportation.

    According to sources, the Bali police has received 100 e-scooters from Lazada and Smoot and 200 e-scooters from Grab; all of them are battery-swapping type. So far in Bali, there are hundreds of battery swap points, said the local police.

    Indonesia state news agency Antara news also reported that a total of 616 electric cars have been readied for the G20 Summit, out of which 493 will be used by country delegates and 123 will be used for operational and security purposes.

    Before the main forum on Nov. 15-16 officiates, Indonesia's Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs is holding a side event, the Battery-based Electric Motor Vehicle Exhibition (PKBLBB), at Art Bali from Nov. 11-16. The show also aims to attract investors to invest in EV manufacturing in Indonesia.

    Exhibitors include Alva, Hyundai, Toyota, Wuling, Astra Honda Motor, Nissan, NIU, Bluebird, Energica, Fuso, Grab, Honda, Isuzu, Lexus, Mobil Anak Bangsa (MAB), Mitsubishi, Viar, Volta, Zero Motorcycle, and more, according to Antara news.

    Notably, Toyota's local joint venture, Toyota Astra Motor, is demonstrating the all-new EV bZ4X at the show. The carmaker said it is committing to delivering a variety of innovations in Indonesia, including locally producing its hybrid vehicles, according to Antara.

    The bZ4X is one of the official vehicles used by delegates from the G20 countries.

    Vehicle
    electric vehicle G20 Indonesia vehicle
