    Home EV Vehicle

    BYD 3Q22 gross margin nears 20%

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    BYD posited a big leap in revenue and net profit for the third quarter this year. Production growth slowed but gross margin rose to 19%.

    For the latest quarter, the Chinese EV maker reported CNY117 billion (US$16 billion) in revenue; CNY57.16 billion in net profit. Gross margin rose to 19% from 14.4% from the previous quarter; net profit margin rose from 3.3% to nearly 5%.

    The company logged the biggest quarterly revenue growth ever - revenue grew 115.6% on year. Previously, revenue on-year growth was 63% for 1Q22 and 68% for 2Q22.

    Production tripled, compared to the same period of time last year, rising from 184,492 units to 543,669 units during the latest quarter (July to September).

    Chinese Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed that BYD was the best-selling passenger car manufacturer in China in September with a 10% market share and record monthly sales of 201,259 units (all of which were electric).

    Sources were cited by multiple Chinese media outlets as saying that BYD plans to launch a new high-end car brand in the fourth quarter and the starting selling price would be over CNY1 million.

    BYD v. Tesla quarterly gross margin 2021-2022

    Image

    Source: Tesla, BYD; compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, November 2022

    BYD monthly production and sales 2021-2022

    Image

    Source: BYD; compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, November 2022

    Vehicle
    BYD China gross margin vehicle
