SiC wafer industry status

To raise SiC capacity while lowering the cost, leading global IDMs including Wolfspeed, STMicroelectronics (ST) and Rohm undertake plans to volume produce 8-inch SiC wafers sometime between 2022 and 2024.
To meet the enormous SiC demand from EVs, SiC wafer producers are on course to transition toward 8-inch wafer production. In comparison to a 6-inch wafer, 1.8 times more dies can be produced on an 8-inch wafer and the yield loss at the wafer edge is 7pp lower.
Moreover, the production equipment for 8-inch wafers costs not much higher than that for 6-inch wafers so the unit cost for components made from an 8-inch wafer is 17% lower than from a 6-inch wafer.
Chart 1: SiC component sales by application, 2021, 2027 (US$m)
Table 2: Manufacturing cost comparison between 8- and 6-inch SiC wafers by stage
Table 3: Production efficiency comparison between 8- and 6-inch SiC wafers