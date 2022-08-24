中文網
    Taipei
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    UBright diversifies optical film portfolios

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    UBright Optronics, a provider of brightness enhancement films (BEFs) used in LED backlight units, has diversified its offerings to maintain its sales momentum, according to company president HC Wu.

    In addition to BEFs, Wu said the company's optical film portfolios now include laminated optical films, automotive optical films, and quantum dot films, expecting these new products to become the main growth drivers in the future.

    In the first half of 2022, the company's notebook and automotive applications shipments accounted for 61% of total sales, followed by monitors at 15%, mobile devices at 8% and TVs at 4%.

    As the shipments of optical films for notebook applications account for a high proportion of its sales, Wu noted that the decreasing demand for notebooks in the end market will likely affect the company's short-term business performance.

    However, Wu said the prospects of automotive optical films are bright thanks to the fast development of electric vehicles (EV) and autonomous vehicles, noting that the firm's automotive optical films are widely used in smart cockpits of these new vehicles.

    Wu claimed that UBright is currently the second-largest provider of such automotive optical films worldwide.

    The quantum dot films are mainly used for miniLED-backlight applications that will help reduce the production cost of miniLED-backlit devices. Wu said UBright is stepping up its cooperation with panel makers to optimize the applications of quantum dot films.

    UBright posted revenue of NT$1.389 billion (US$47.23 million) in the first half of 2022, decreasing 3% from a year earlier. Net profit for the first half came to NT$207 million with a gross margin of 26%.

