China exempts NEV purchase tax until end of 2023, maintaining incentives in market

China has decided to extend the new energy vehicle (NEV) purchase tax exemption to the end of 2023 after expressing the intention to do so three weeks ago. Since another existing subsidy program is set to terminate on December 31 this year, industry experts said the extended tax exemption could offer a buffer for the market.

According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China saw its NEV unit sales surge from 75,000 cars in 2014 to over 3.5 million in 2021. Moreover, the country enjoyed 1.2 times growth in NEV production and sales in the first seven months of the year when compared with last year.

CCTV reported that a recent State Council executive meeting hosted by Chinese premier Li Keqiang moved forward with extending the NEV purchase tax exemption until the end of next year.

In addition, the country will actively build charging facilities, supporting the NEV segment with financial instruments. It will set up a mechanism for the industry that help well-performed enterprises to thrive and struggling ones to exit the market.

This is the third time that China has extended the tax exemption. According to CnEVPost, the country started to exempt purchase tax from most battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles in 2014. The program was extended to the end of 2020 from its original deadline of 2017, and received another extension to the end of 2022.

With the tax exemption, customers who buy an NEV can save several thousand to tens of thousands of Chinese yuan. For example, a person who buys a model priced at CNY150,000 (US$22,000) can enjoy a purchase tax-exempt of more than CNY13,000.

Cui Dongshu, the secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), said the extension meets the market's expectations, according to a report from Beijing Business Today.

He added that the NEV subsidy program that will expire at the end of 2022 would encourage people to make a purchase this year. In addition, extending the tax exemption will likely keep incentivizing sales growth and serve as a buffer for the market.

On the other hand, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has been promoting NEVs in rural areas since June. Local governments in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hubei and other regions also have launched subsidy programs for NEVs to boost the market.

According to CPCA, China would see its retail sales of NEV passenger cars achieve 520,000 units in August, a 108.3% increase from last year. While recent electricity constraints caused by heat waves have impacted parts and vehicle production, the issues are less likely to affect supply due to the current inventory level.

As NEV makers ramp up production and roll out new models, CPCA expects supply to increase in the second half of this year. As a result, Cui projected NEV sales in China to reach 6.5 million cars in 2022, a 100% increase from 2021.