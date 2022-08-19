中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 19, 2022
    18:39
    partly cloudy
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Geopolitical risks push up demand for ruggedized devices, says Mildef Crete

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Geopolitical risks arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have caused an increase in demand for military-grade ruggedized portable PCs, according to customized ruggedized electronics maker Mildef Crete.

    While global demand for consumer notebooks has turned weak, demand for ruggedized computers remains stable, Mildef said.

    However, short supply of IC components has persisted since 2021, with deliveries for some items of components scheduled until 2023, Mildef noted. Besides, it is sometimes necessary to procure components at spot markets, Mildef indicated.

    Mildef focuses on ruggedized portable PCs, tablets and notebooks used in mining, with products featuring resistance to strong acid and alkali as well as high humidity. All of these products are customized, with the time from developing products to shipments mostly being 18 months, Mildef said, adding that clients seldom decrease or adjust orders and thus there are no substantial problems concerning inventory control.

    As the warranty of ruggedized PCs is much longer than that of notebooks and may be as long as 5-10 years, makers have to keep certain volumes of components in stock to offer after-sale services, industry sources indicated.

    Mildef posted consolidated revenues of NT$698.8 million (US$23.4 million), gross margin of 18.70%, operating profit of NT$60.1 million and net profit of NT$35.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.245 billion, gross margin of 16.35%, operating profit of NT$70.6 million and net profit of NT$49.1 million for the first half of the year.

    Mildef has reported consolidated revenues of NT$200.0 million for July, slipping 13.28% on month and 34.23% on year.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals PC, CE
    Tags
    demand
    Related stories
    Jan 21, 2013
    CReTE sees 2012 Europe revenues fall 40%
    Feb 13, 2012
    Rugged PC player Crete Systems sees drop in January revenues
    Aug 5, 2011
    Rugged notebook maker Crete looks to double-digit growth in 3Q11 revenues
    Jan 28, 2010
    Rugged notebook maker Crete expects 20% revenue growth in 2010
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 15, 13:40
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 19, 14:33
    Backend demand for automotive MCUs, MPUs stays robust
    Friday 19 August 2022
    Swap Energi collaborates with ABC Lithium for manufacturing LFP battery
    Friday 19 August 2022
    VIA edge AI solutions attract orders from Toyota Material Handling Taiwan
    Friday 19 August 2022
    Net Zero Series (5): Cathay fosters transition to green economy