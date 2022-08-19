Geopolitical risks push up demand for ruggedized devices, says Mildef Crete

Geopolitical risks arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have caused an increase in demand for military-grade ruggedized portable PCs, according to customized ruggedized electronics maker Mildef Crete.

While global demand for consumer notebooks has turned weak, demand for ruggedized computers remains stable, Mildef said.

However, short supply of IC components has persisted since 2021, with deliveries for some items of components scheduled until 2023, Mildef noted. Besides, it is sometimes necessary to procure components at spot markets, Mildef indicated.

Mildef focuses on ruggedized portable PCs, tablets and notebooks used in mining, with products featuring resistance to strong acid and alkali as well as high humidity. All of these products are customized, with the time from developing products to shipments mostly being 18 months, Mildef said, adding that clients seldom decrease or adjust orders and thus there are no substantial problems concerning inventory control.

As the warranty of ruggedized PCs is much longer than that of notebooks and may be as long as 5-10 years, makers have to keep certain volumes of components in stock to offer after-sale services, industry sources indicated.

Mildef posted consolidated revenues of NT$698.8 million (US$23.4 million), gross margin of 18.70%, operating profit of NT$60.1 million and net profit of NT$35.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.245 billion, gross margin of 16.35%, operating profit of NT$70.6 million and net profit of NT$49.1 million for the first half of the year.

Mildef has reported consolidated revenues of NT$200.0 million for July, slipping 13.28% on month and 34.23% on year.