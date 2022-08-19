中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 19, 2022
    Home EV Vehicle

    Mitsubishi Fuso trials all-electric truck in Bali, Indonesia

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Mitsubishi Fuso's eCanter electric truck. Credit: AFP

    Mitsubishi Fuso, a Japanese truck and bus manufacturer of Daimler Truck Asia (DTA), has announced that it will begin conducting customer trials of its first all-electric light-duty eCanter truck in Bali, Indonesia in August.

    Indonesia has been stepping up efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and demonstrating greener transportation. With the government's recent focus on sustainability initiatives, logistics providers in Indonesia have also been exploring means to integrate electric vehicles (EV) into their fleets.

    The electric trucks will be used to distribute raw materials and deliver mail in the Denpasar area of Bali. Mitsubishi Fuso expects to learn more insights into customer needs and potential challenges through the eCanter trials.

    The Fuso eCanter was launched in 2017 and was Daimler's first all-electric light-duty truck series in Japan. According to Mitsubishi Fuso, the eCanter produces less noise and vibration compared to conventional diesel-powered vehicles, which makes the e-truck particularly suitable for inner-city routes as well as operations in late night and early morning hours.

    So far, the company has delivered over 350 eCanters to customers in Japan, Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

    Its customer in Japan includes Furukawa Shinko, which runs a private garbage collection business in some parts of Tokyo. Furukawa Shinko uses the eCanter as a garbage truck in Tokyo and it is the second eCanter garbage truck in Japan.

    The first eCanter garbage truck was delivered in March this year to the municipality of Atsugi city, Kanagawa prefecture.

