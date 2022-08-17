中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 18, 2022
    01:59
    mostly cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    IPC maker Getac sees orders pull in for US government project
    3h 32min ago
    Samsung expects foldable smartphone sales in Taiwan to surge
    3h 41min ago
    Telecom specs upgrades in China to buoy Realtek
    3h 46min ago
    Sunplus cautious about 2H22 amid macro headwinds
    3h 54min ago
    More Chinese manufacturing hubs impose power restrictions
    4h 4min ago
    Wi-Fi 6 SoC demand stays robust, say IC distributors
    4h 38min ago
    EIH on track to expand capacity
    4h 41min ago
    CCL firm Iteq warns of price competition
    6h 49min ago
    IC design houses to see revenue register another on-month drops
    7h 3min ago
    Home Opinions

    Why I love electronics industry (5): Leverages and multiple fun

    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The wafer foundry, fab tools and component distribution industry sectors all seem to consist of specialized companies in the field of semiconductors, and it is difficult to do cross-domain operations. News in the electronics industry is meant for the right audience, and "segmentation" has become an important concept.

    The traditional media in Taiwan reports semiconductor news every day, but if they really knew the industry, they wouldn't be doing almost the same things as one another's. I can't see any different positioning between the state-funded Public Broadcasting Group and Central News Agency. Business operators must have certain principles and strategies concerning the positioning of their businesses.

    The predicament of the media business is that most of them can't get out of the trap of the times. How many of them understand their own situations? If you don't, you wouldn't fare any better getting a job in an IT company where you'd be expected to devise its PR strategy.

    Is DIGITIMES a part of the electronics industry? I think so. If I were to run the company in a media business model, I would have to eliminate a lot of competitors to go from having 1% to 2% of Taiwan's overall media revenue. Even if I could do it, it wouldn't mean much! The combined revenue of all listed companies in Taiwan's electronics industry may exceed US$1 trillion in 2022, and if my company got 0.01% of that, that would be US$100 million.

    If company operates in different ways and are very different from one another, then there will be less competition and more room for cooperation. When I started my business, someone asked why I wouldn't learn from my friend Jan Hung-tze's IT Home, whose print versions were available at convenience stores, or from the influential all-digital Tomorrow Times.

    I replied that IT Home adopted a bottom-up business model from the application side, while DIGITIMES focused on the supply chain. A few years ago we expanded our focus to the application side, but still the emphasis has remained on the needs of the tech industry.

    A few months before COVID broke out, I talked to Jan Hung-tze at a gathering. I told him that he was the "master" who had been able to impress people for everything he had done and every investment he had made, and that I was less capable, and could only focus on one or two areas.

    We have embraced different ways, and there may be opportunities for us to work together in a complementary way. Hung-tze told me to count him in my next project - if I have one. For me there are a lot of leverages and diverse development models; there will only be partners in the business journey, not "tough" competitors. And this is the best reason why I like the IT industry.

    There are more possibilities in the electronics industry than in other industries, so why should I complain about it?

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Tags
    commentary editorial electronics President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia
    Related stories
    Aug 15
    Why I love electronics industry (4): Making money is only meant to enable a free life
    Aug 12
    Why I love electronics industry (3): I become smarter
    Aug 10
    Why I love electronics industry (2): Which industry has the most content knowledge?
    Aug 9
    Why I love electronics industry (1): A place for the elite, not for the uninitiated
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 15, 13:40
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Aug 17, 11:12
    Noodoe looking to expand in global EV charging service market
    Wednesday 17 August 2022
    Enpower Greentech to launch light lithium metal batteries with high energy density
    Wednesday 17 August 2022
    Hyundai Mobis to spin off module and parts production
    Wednesday 17 August 2022
    SEA countries have their own ways of securing chips