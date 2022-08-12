Xiaomi aims to be smart EV leader in 2024 with CNY3.3 billion investment

Xiaomi finally updated on its progress on autonomous driving technology after an announcement of entering the smart electric vehicle (EV) segment 500 days ago. The company has built a team of over 500 professionals, planning to invest CNY3.3 billion (US$489.1 million). It is poised to lead the industry in 2024.

The China-based corporate offered the latest news regarding its Xiaomi Pilot Technology at an annual speech of its founder and CEO, Lei Jun, on August 11. With a self-developed full-stack approach in mind, Xiaomi has developed an R&D team that is expected to grow to more than 600 members by the end of this year.

According to the company, the core members came from well-known AI firms with sensors, chips, algorithms, simulation, tool-chain and data platform expertise. All are essential for the company to mature its autonomous driving technology.

The company also said it will self-develop its EV's hardware, software, perception and positioning. In addition, it has dedicated to creating solutions that will enable complete closed-loop data capabilities.

According to Lei, the project has been going well, and made progress beyond expectations. The CEO pointed out that equipping with autonomous driving technology is the key for a smart EV to stand out in the market.

He said Xiaomi plans to form a fleet of 140 vehicles in the first phase of this project and test the cars across China. Intending to become a leading smart EV manufacturer in 2024, Lei promised that the company would update the public on its autonomous driving technology regularly when the time is right, according to Autohome.

Xiaomi revealed its ambition of building vehicles in March 2021. According to an announcement on Thursday, it plans to invest CNY3.3 billion in the first R&D phase of the project. Moreover, it has made several acquisitions and strategic investments in upstream and downstream enterprises to facilitate its mid-to-long-term growth in the field.

For example, Xiaomi has taken the ownership of Shendong Technology, an autonomous driving startup. It also has offered financial support of CNY2 billion to enterprises in the field that focus on core sensors, core actuators, domain controllers and more.

Xiaomi released a video about a road test of its autonomous driving technology at the Thursday event. The footage showed that a vehicle equipped with the company's system successfully changed lanes and passed cars, bypassing vehicles that were temporarily parked on the streets. It could also navigate a roundabout and yield to pedestrians at a crosswalk.

Moreover, Xiaomi highlighted its auto-parking solution that covers several scenarios, including reserved parking space, autonomous valet parking and automatic robotic arm charging.

Several China-based technology companies have entered the car-making field. Three days before Xiaomi's event, Jidu, Baidu's joint venture with Geely, said it aims to deliver the first production robot car in the second half of 2023, reaching a delivery goal of 800,000 vehicles per year by 2028.

Another tech giant Huawei has supplied automakers such as BAIC Motor, Changan Automobile and Dongfeng Sokon Automobile, according to Yicai.