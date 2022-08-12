中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 13, 2022
    00:43
    mostly cloudy
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Sharp sees decreased 2Q22 revenues, operating profit

    Chiang, Jen-Chieh, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Sharp has released the financial report for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022 (second quarter of 2022), with sales revenues of JPY562.174 billion (US$4.22 billion) decreasing 6.54% on quarter and 8.08% on year and operating profit of JPY6.115 billion slipping 70.64% on quarter and 66.71% on year, according to the company.

    The decrease in sales revenue was because Sharp's production of home electric appliances in China and sales of such products in the China market were impacted by anti-COVID-19 lockdown in some cities in China in April and May, industry sources said. In addition, Sharp suffered drops in LCD panel price and decreased supply of iPhone-use LCD panels and electronic components for Apple in the second quarter, accounting for part of the decrease in sales revenue, the sources noted.

    As Apple has been increasing the adoption of OLED panels for iPhone, Sharp had the proportion of its total sales revenues for shipments to Apple declining from 22.0% for fiscal year 2020 to 17.1% for fiscal year 2021, the sources indicated. In the same period, Sharp saw the revenue proportion for shipments to Taiwan-based touch panel maker General Interface Solution rise from 10.9% to 13.8%, the sources said.

    Sharp in June 2022 acquired a large-size LCD panel factory from Japan-based Sakai Display Products and is expected to be under pressure of continual drops in LCD panel price, the sources noted.

    As the adversary business environment is expected to remain for a while, Sharp will shift operational focus to overseas business operations which will not be affected by the depreciation of Japanese Yen, and relocate factories in China, according to company executive vice president Masahiro Okitsu.

    Categories
    Display panel Displays + photonics
    Tags
    profit revenues Sharp
    Related stories
    Jul 13
    Companies should consider value chains for globalization, says former Sharp CEO
    Jul 6
    Globalwafers to help ease 12-inch wafer shortage in the US; Sharp buys back SDP as wholly-owned subsidiary
    Related topic
    Foxconn-Sharp partnership
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Premium Supply Chain Forum in Asia
    EV
    Aug 11, 13:39
    EVs among the 6 major growth drivers for India's L&T Tech Services
    Friday 12 August 2022
    Xiaomi aims to be smart EV leader in 2024 with CNY3.3 billion investment
    Friday 12 August 2022
    Vedanta eyes China-plus-one and mineral-intensive future
    Friday 12 August 2022
    China-based startups cut striking figures in car-use ICs