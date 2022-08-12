Sharp sees decreased 2Q22 revenues, operating profit

Sharp has released the financial report for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022 (second quarter of 2022), with sales revenues of JPY562.174 billion (US$4.22 billion) decreasing 6.54% on quarter and 8.08% on year and operating profit of JPY6.115 billion slipping 70.64% on quarter and 66.71% on year, according to the company.

The decrease in sales revenue was because Sharp's production of home electric appliances in China and sales of such products in the China market were impacted by anti-COVID-19 lockdown in some cities in China in April and May, industry sources said. In addition, Sharp suffered drops in LCD panel price and decreased supply of iPhone-use LCD panels and electronic components for Apple in the second quarter, accounting for part of the decrease in sales revenue, the sources noted.

As Apple has been increasing the adoption of OLED panels for iPhone, Sharp had the proportion of its total sales revenues for shipments to Apple declining from 22.0% for fiscal year 2020 to 17.1% for fiscal year 2021, the sources indicated. In the same period, Sharp saw the revenue proportion for shipments to Taiwan-based touch panel maker General Interface Solution rise from 10.9% to 13.8%, the sources said.

Sharp in June 2022 acquired a large-size LCD panel factory from Japan-based Sakai Display Products and is expected to be under pressure of continual drops in LCD panel price, the sources noted.

As the adversary business environment is expected to remain for a while, Sharp will shift operational focus to overseas business operations which will not be affected by the depreciation of Japanese Yen, and relocate factories in China, according to company executive vice president Masahiro Okitsu.