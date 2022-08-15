中文網
    Home EV Vehicle

    China poised to end acquisition tax exemption for new energy cars

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The Chinese government, in view of increasing new energy cars sales in the domestic market, is expected to end the exemption of an acquisition tax rate of 10% designated for new energy cars purchases, according to Chinese media reports.

    The Chinese government has cut the subsidies for purchasing new energy passenger cars in 2022 by 30% from 2021, and will end the subsidization on December 31, 2022, signaling that it will also end acquisition tax exemption for new energy cars, the sources noted.

    The acquisition tax exemption for new energy cars began in 2014, and was extended for the first time in 2017, followed by the second time in 2020. The Chinese government in late July 2022 decided to extend the exemption for the third time, but did not indicate a deadline.

    In view of the trend of transition from ICE (internal combustion engine) cars to new energy ones, acquisition tax exemption for new energy cars will definitely end sometime, likely at the end of 2022 or in 2023, when new energy cars take up 35% of sales of all new cars, the sources cited secretary-general Cui Dongshu for China Passenger Car Association. As ICE cars sales are decreasing, the consequential decrease in acquisition tax revenue is to be compensated from taxing new energy cars purchases, Cui noted.

    However, it is concerned whether the cancellation of subsidization, plus an acquisition tax rate of 10%, will impact the desire to purchase new energy cars.

    In the Chinese market, international, joint-venture and domestic automakers had launched a few inexpensive models of new energy cars out of consideration of market competition. But many of them have been unable to do so following cost hikes for automotive semiconductor components and batteries. As a result, among new Chinese new energy car vendors, second-tier ones such as Leap Motor and Hozon New Energy Automobile have performed better in sales than first-tier ones including NIO, Xpeng and Li Auto, since the former have launched inexpensive models.

    The second question is that whether popularization of power charging facilities will affect willingness to purchase new energy cars. According to DIGITIMES Research, the ratio of the number of power charging piles to that of existing new energy cars in China in 2021 was 6:1, higher than the 12:1 in Europe and the 16:1 in the US, but the infrastructure is still insufficient.

