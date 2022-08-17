Noodoe looking to expand in global EV charging service market

Noodoe, a Taiwan-based company that launched its electric vehicle (EV) charging service in the US, is looking to establish an "open" platform to take advantage of the growing demand for EV charging.

According to the latest data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), around 6.6 million new EVs were sold worldwide in 2021. Currently, there are 1.65 million EVs on the roads. However, the construction speed of EV charging stations is still falling behind EV sales numbers.

In an interview with DIGITIMES Asia, Noodoe founder and chairman John Wang stated that 5-6 years ago, they identified the inevitable shift from fossil fuel vehicles to EVs. That is why they stepped into the EV ecosystem as a cloud operating system provider for charging. In recent years, they've been building infrastructure for EVs, namely setting up the charging network operating system Noodoe EV OS and constructing thousands of charging spots worldwide.

Provides open platform for EV chargers

Noodoe used the EV charging network OS as a starting point and developed different modules to meet the needs of different fields, from hotels to malls to energy management for power plants.

Wang explained that their goal is "to become the Windows system of the EV charging industry." Noodoe EV OS can lower the entry barrier for new charging operators and help improve their efficiency and effectiveness. Many countries are advocating zero-emission transportation policies, meaning that charging station shortages will become the norm. It's also expected that more and more new charging operators will enter this market, looking to partake in the EV ecosystem.

Noodoe hopes to play the role of a management system provider for EV charging. Since the system is an "open platform," it can work with all kinds of EV charging facility providers.

From the US to Taiwan

Wang credited this business model to Noodoe's initial launch in the US, a competitive market with high demand. The US charging station market went through several stages and challenges, such as multiple apps and memberships. He believes once the market becomes more transparent, user demand and experience will become more important, making "open source" imperative.

Currently, each carmaker still maintains the "closed system" for its charging strategy. This is a chance for Noodoe to differentiate itself from others, hence the company chooses to focus on the cloud. Noodoe is working with Audi Taiwan to advocate the open source strategy. In the future, Noodow will continue to collaborate with major companies worldwide and make "Power by Noodoe EV OS" a standard.

Noodoe profile Company name Noodoe Inc. Founded 2013 Founder & Chairman John Wang Main business Noodoe EV OS: fully-automated cloud charging management system Recent results -Smart electrical grid with SCE - Home and public charging network in Taiwan with Audi, Volvo, Subaru, and more.

Source: Noodoe. Compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022