中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 17, 2022
    14:53
    partly cloudy
    32°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Enpower Greentech to launch light lithium metal batteries with high energy density
    1min ago
    PCB maker Eiso sees diversification effort bear fruit
    Aug 16, 22:35
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Noodoe looking to expand in global EV charging service market

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Jack Wu, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    John Wang, Noodoe founder and chairman. Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Noodoe, a Taiwan-based company that launched its electric vehicle (EV) charging service in the US, is looking to establish an "open" platform to take advantage of the growing demand for EV charging.

    According to the latest data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), around 6.6 million new EVs were sold worldwide in 2021. Currently, there are 1.65 million EVs on the roads. However, the construction speed of EV charging stations is still falling behind EV sales numbers.

    In an interview with DIGITIMES Asia, Noodoe founder and chairman John Wang stated that 5-6 years ago, they identified the inevitable shift from fossil fuel vehicles to EVs. That is why they stepped into the EV ecosystem as a cloud operating system provider for charging. In recent years, they've been building infrastructure for EVs, namely setting up the charging network operating system Noodoe EV OS and constructing thousands of charging spots worldwide.

    Provides open platform for EV chargers

    Noodoe used the EV charging network OS as a starting point and developed different modules to meet the needs of different fields, from hotels to malls to energy management for power plants.

    Wang explained that their goal is "to become the Windows system of the EV charging industry." Noodoe EV OS can lower the entry barrier for new charging operators and help improve their efficiency and effectiveness. Many countries are advocating zero-emission transportation policies, meaning that charging station shortages will become the norm. It's also expected that more and more new charging operators will enter this market, looking to partake in the EV ecosystem.

    Noodoe hopes to play the role of a management system provider for EV charging. Since the system is an "open platform," it can work with all kinds of EV charging facility providers.

    From the US to Taiwan

    Wang credited this business model to Noodoe's initial launch in the US, a competitive market with high demand. The US charging station market went through several stages and challenges, such as multiple apps and memberships. He believes once the market becomes more transparent, user demand and experience will become more important, making "open source" imperative.

    Currently, each carmaker still maintains the "closed system" for its charging strategy. This is a chance for Noodoe to differentiate itself from others, hence the company chooses to focus on the cloud. Noodoe is working with Audi Taiwan to advocate the open source strategy. In the future, Noodow will continue to collaborate with major companies worldwide and make "Power by Noodoe EV OS" a standard.

    Noodoe profile

    Company name

    Noodoe Inc.

    Founded

    2013

    Founder & Chairman

    John Wang

    Main business

    Noodoe EV OS: fully-automated cloud charging management system

    Recent results

    -Smart electrical grid with SCE

    - Home and public charging network in Taiwan with Audi, Volvo, Subaru, and more.

    Source: Noodoe. Compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    Categories
    Battery + Green energy
    Tags
    battery EV charging EV charging station green energy Interview Noodoe Noodoe EV Smart applications
    Related stories
    Aug 11
    EVs among the 6 major growth drivers for India's L&T Tech Services
    Feb 22
    Noodoe aims to make its OS the Windows of EV power charging
    Jul 2, 2020
    Noodoe develops cloud EV charging station management platform
    Related topic
    Opinions
    DIGITIMESAsia 8/25 Free Registration
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 15, 13:40
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 16, 15:29
    Li Auto reported 21.5% gross margin in 2Q22, saying new model coming soon
    Wednesday 17 August 2022
    Noodoe looking to expand in global EV charging service market
    Tuesday 16 August 2022
    Malaysia is set to implement ELV management policy by 2025
    Tuesday 16 August 2022
    Panel vendors gearing up for automotive display boom