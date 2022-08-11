中文網
    PCB makers to benefit from EVs

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based PCB makers are expected to benefit from fast growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), with EV-use PCBs becoming one of the main sources of growth in second-half 2022 sales, according to industry sources.

    Info-Tek's car-use applications cater for autonomous driving, IoV (Internet of vehicle) and EVs, accounting for 70% of its PCBs, the sources said. Along with increasing adoption of China-produced EV-use batteries by Europe- and US-based automakers, Info-Tek's EV-use PCB shipments are expected to rise, the sources noted.

    Info-Tek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$643.4 million (US$21.5 million) for July, hitting a monthly record with growth of 15.65% sequentially and 109.47% on year, and those of NT$3.738 billion for January-July rose 57.20% on year.

    Triod Technology had consolidated revenues of NT$5.759 billion for July, increasing 2.05% sequentially and 7.77% on year, and those of NT$39.690 billion for January-July grew 11.84% on year.

    For the second quarter of 2022, Triod posted consolidated revenues of NT$16.571 billion, gross margin of 17.68% and net profit of NT$1.467 billion.

    In terms of PCB applications, Chin Poon Industrial has 80% of consolidated revenues coming from automobiles, 8% from industrial purposes and 8% from communication.

    Chin Poon has entered EV supply chains for international automakers and EV startups, and has shipped PCBs used in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and 5G infrastructure.

    Chin Poon's consolidated revenues of NT$1.356 billion for July decreased 10.45% sequentially and 15.32% on year, and those of NT$10.099 billion for January-July dropped 0.88% on year.

