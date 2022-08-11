中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 11, 2022
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Tons Lightology 2Q22 inventory turnover time rises to 2-year high

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    LED lighting ODM and project undertaker Tons Lightology saw inventory turnover time in the second quarter of 2022 rise to 137 days, a 2-year high in comparison with 135 days in the first quarter of 2022 and 132 days in the second quarter of 2021, according to the company.

    Demand from Europe-based ODM clients significantly decreased in May and June mainly due to impact of inflation and many of the shipments originally scheduled for the second quarter were deferred, Tons explained.

    As these clients have seldom cut or canceled orders in the past, they are expected to take delivery of the deferred shipments sooner or later, Tons said.

    Some of these clients think that as the peak season in Europe is traditionally in September and October, demand there will rebound at the end of September or in October, Tons noted. But other clients are conservative about the demand in Europe in the rest of 2022, Tons indicated.

    Tons said ODM takes up two-thirds of its consolidated revenues currently, while one-third comes from LED lighting projects mainly in China, Tons said.

    Following the lifting of COVID lockdowns in some Chinese cities, LED lighting projects in China have resumed since June, Tons noted.

    Global lighting market value will increase to US$144 billion in 2025 and LED lighting will take up 72.5%, Tons cited market studies as indicating.

    Tons posted consolidated revenues of NT$242.0 million (US$8.1 million), gross margin of 32.75% and net profit of NT$13.0 million for second-quarter 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$494.7 million, gross margin of 31.51% and net profit of NT$22.7 million for first-half 2022.

    China Electric Mfg, the largest lighting vendor in the Taiwan market, has 70% of consolidated revenues coming from LED lighting, including lighting projects from companies, organizations and government agencies.

    China Electric recorded consolidated revenues of NT$785.9 million, gross margin of 28.91% and net profit of NT$44.8 million for first-half 2022.

