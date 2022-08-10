Global tablet market - 2Q 2022

Notebook Tracker data services. Please The DIGITIMES Research report you are trying to open requires subscription todata services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.

According to Digitimes Research's statistics, global tablet shipments amounted to 31.95 million units in second-quarter 2022, coming short of expectation, as the market fell under negative influences including low season effects and rising global inflation as well as China's COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, which mainly affected the supply side.