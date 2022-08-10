中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 10, 2022
    20:07
    mostly clear
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    China smartphone AP shipments - 2Q 2022
    56min ago
    Foxconn raises 2022 sales outlook
    1h 8min ago
    Samsung to ship 20 million foldable smartphones in 2022
    1h 20min ago
    IC analysis and inspection demand robust for advanced-node chips, advanced packaging
    1h 29min ago
    Foxconn reiterates target gross margin of 10% by 2025
    1h 37min ago
    ASE Technology posts increased July revenue
    1h 38min ago
    Home Research Data report

    Global tablet market - 2Q 2022

    Summer Kuo, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The DIGITIMES Research report you are trying to open requires subscription to Notebook Tracker data services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    According to Digitimes Research's statistics, global tablet shipments amounted to 31.95 million units in second-quarter 2022, coming short of expectation, as the market fell under negative influences including low season effects and rising global inflation as well as China's COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, which mainly affected the supply side.
    Table of contents
    Tags
    global tablet tablet
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 10, 10:01
    Auto chip shortage may dampen demand in India's upcoming festive season
    Wednesday 10 August 2022
    Heterogeneous integration to boost EV-use SiC, GaN performance
    Wednesday 10 August 2022
    Indonesia secures US$5 billion nickel deal from Tesla
    Wednesday 10 August 2022
    Iron Force Industrial eyes increased orders along with launch of new energy cars