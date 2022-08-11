AUO, Innolux, HannSatr Display see July shipments slip

AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux and HannStar Display have all reported their LCD panel shipments slipped sequentially in July.
AUO shipped panels totaling 1.301 million square meters in July, dropping 17.9% on month.
Innolux shipped 8.25 million large-size panels and 22.97 million small- to medium-size ones in July, declining 26.2% and 24.4% respectively on month.
In July, HannStar shipped 35.614 million small- to medium-size panels, dipping 13.8% on month, and 94,000 monitor-use panels and own-brand Hannspree LCD monitors, falling 30.5% on month.
AUO's July consolidated revenues reached NT$17.431 billion (US$584 million), decreasing 15.76% sequentially and 47.73% on year, and those of NT$161.843 billion for January-July slipped 23.64% on year.
Innolux's July consolidated revenues of NT$15.760 billion shrank 18.28% sequentially and 51.13% on year and those of NT$143.548 billion for January-July dropped 31.42% on year.
HannStar's July consolidated revenues reached NT$1.356 billion, down 9.91% sequentially and 41.94% on year, and those of NT$10.804 billion for January-July declined 40.92% on year.
Small- to medium-size LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology reported consolidated revenues of NT$891.2 million for July, falling 6.36% sequentially and 0.09% on year, and those of NT$6.087 billion for January-July grew 5.43% on year.
Giantplus recorded consolidated revenues of NT$5.195 billion, gross margin of 10.29%, and net profit of NT$319.0 million for first-half 2022.