    China smartphone AP shipments - 2Q 2022

    Jason Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    According to Digitimes Research's surveys and analyses, second-quarter 2022 smartphone application processor (AP) shipments to China-based vendors amounted to 181 million units, increasing 1.7% from the prior quarter but decreasing 17.1% from the prior year mainly due to China's weakening economy as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and rising inflation continuingly taking a toll on consumer spending.
