    China smartphone industry - 2Q 2022

    Luke Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    According to Digitimes Research's statistics and analyses, with sales in China remaining sluggish and rising inflation dampening consumer spending in overseas markets, China-based smartphone vendors' channel inventory levels ran high and their shipments continued to decline in second-quarter 2022, amounting to 150 million units, down 5.2% from a quarter ago and 4.6% from a year ago.
