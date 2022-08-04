中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sun, Aug 7, 2022
    17:02
    mostly clear
    34°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home EV Vehicle

    China reportedly to extend EV purchase subsidies

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    China has announced that it plans to extend purchase tax exemptions for electric vehicles (EV), according to state-owned TV channel CCTV.

    Reuters has reported in May that the government is also considering extending subsidies for EV.

    From 2020 to 2022, China's subsidies for EV declined annually by 10%, 20%, and 30%. Incentives for buying an EV could be CNY2,900-5,400 (US$430-800) lower this year than in 2021. Concerns were prevoulsy raised over the expiry of EV subsidies.

    Subsidies have worked wonder over the years: The latest China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data show that EV sales in the country accounted for nearly 60% of global sales in the first half of 2022.

    Earlier in May, the Chinese government decided to halve the 10% purchase tax for conventional gas-powered vehicles as part of its bid to stimulate post-pandemic economy. Consumers buying conventional vehicles between June 1 and December 31 this year can receive a 5% tax break.

    However, the pandemic took a big toll on consumer demand for cars. Sources said conventional car sales picked up only slightly as the tax cut took effect in June.

    Momentum for EV sales capped by semiconductor and lithium shortages

    According to sources, the automotive supply chain has not fully recovered from the Shanghai lockdown, but EV deliveries managed to rebound in June as factories resumed production.

    Car agents expect EVs to grow to approximately 50% of China's car market within 3-5 years. However, sources pointed out that carmakers are still struggling with lithium and automotive semiconductor shortages, with the China-US trade war being one of the causes.

    Major EV makers have reported strong delivery numbers this year. Leapmotor and Hozon Nezha, respectively with 133% and 177% on-year gains in July, outperformed Xpeng, Nio, and Li Auto.

    Sources added that shortages of materials will recover, as suppliers and carmakers scramble to invest in natural resources including lithium and semiconductor manufacturing, but it could take a couple more years to increase output.

    Supply will also increase as more and more players take part in the EV industry.

    Besides the top 5 EV makers mentioned above, car agents said Feifan Auto (by SAIC), Arcfox (by BAC), Aion (by GAC), and Voyah (by Dongfeng) are also on the rise.

    Categories
    Vehicle
    Tags
    China electric vehicle subsidies vehicle
    Related stories
    Aug 2
    China leading global NEV market with 59% of sales
    Jul 1
    CATL's Qilin battery has higher energy density than Tesla 46800
    Jun 2
    China to boost car sales with new stimulus
    May 12
    Chinese carmakers eyeing overseas markets
    Mar 25
    EV prices in China increase due to inflation and chip crunch
    Related topic
    Asia
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Premium Supply Chain Forum in Asia
    EV
    Aug 5, 15:18
    ITRI, Tron-e co-develop lane-keeping assistance system for electric buses
    Friday 5 August 2022
    NXP, Inventec team up for automotive electronics ecosystem in Taiwan
    Friday 5 August 2022
    Cross-domain integration at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology: Cultivating new professionals in energy transition
    Friday 5 August 2022
    Thailand PTT Group exits coal mining business with a nine-figure