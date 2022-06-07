Lithium battery prices to continue growth in 2H22

Lithium polymer battery prices, which rose 10-15% in the first quarter, are expected to continue their rally in the second half of 2022, according to sources at battery module firms.

Price hike is not a bad thing, said Simplo Technology, Taiwan-based maker of battery modules for IT products.

As demand for battery cells remains high, the company may pass cost increases onto clients and boost the unit prices of its products. It expects good sales in the second half of this year despite market pessimism about terminal demand, Simplo said.

The prices of battery metals have rocketed over the past year. Lithium prices have grown seven-fold, while cobalt and nickel prices have doubled. The hikes have slowed down recently but still pushed up the costs of battery cells.

There are mixed views about the prospect of metal prices. Investment bank Goldman Sachs thought the prices could go down in 2023 with hot money pouring into the market. However, some observers reckoned that the prices would not easily drop due to high demand for electric vehicles (EV) and lithium batteries.

Most battery module makers for IT products have transitioned from cylindrical lithium batteries to packs of lithium polymer batteries, for polymer electrolytes are less likely to leak and explode than liquid electrolytes. Among the cathode materials of lithium polymer batteries, more than half of the cost is spent on cobalt.

The makers said battery cell prices have risen for two consecutive quarters. Even if international metal prices could slide in the short term, battery cell prices might not stop rising. Whether they can fully pass cost increases onto clients is not yet certain, as their clients are facing dropping demand for consumer electronics, they said.

Major notebook brands, such as HP, Acer, Asus, have turned conservative about consumer demand in the second half of this year, which also affects the prospects of battery module makers.

The impacts of city lockdowns in China, global inflation, and the war in Ukraine, continue to affect the market, Simplo said.

Simplo collected NT$7.93 billion (US$268.6 million) in revenue in May, up 1.01% on month but down 1.13% on year. Its revenue amassed in the first five months totaled NT$38.2 billion, down 0.42% on year. Whether its Shanghai plant can fully resume production needs more observation, Simplo said, after the Chinese city on June 1 lifted its two-month lockdown.

Dynapack International Technology, another IT battery module maker, had estimated its shipments for notebooks and tablets to stay flat or pick up from 2021 level, but it has turned conservative.

The impact of China lockdowns has yet to subside this month, and more observation is needed as to whether a busy season will arrive later this year, Dynapack president Sheu Ju-jing said.

Global inflation and the war in Ukraine are major variables in the market, Sheu said. The company expects its revenue in the second half of this year to pick up from the first-half level, but year-on-year growth might be less likely, he said.

Dynapack collected NT$1.66 billion in revenue in May, up 64% on month and 2.17% on year. However, its aggregate revenue in the first five months, NT$7.06 billion, declined 17.89% on year.