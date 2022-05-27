Autotronics Taipei 2022 showcases

DIGITIMES Research visited the exhibitions at Autotronics Taipei 2022, taking place mid-April, 2022, and summarized this year's event highlights including ADAS sensors and EV components.

Abstract

Quite a few of the exhibitors DIGITIMES Research visited at Autotronics Taipei 2022 were suppliers to Tesla. Many of the exhibitors have plans to expand production capacity to meet growing end customer and market needs.

Cubtek mainly focuses on developing mmWave radars for ADAS sensor systems. OToBrite is a developer of automated valet parking (AVP) systems which are used in cars from XPeng. E-lead works on 3D augmented reality (AR) head-up displays (HUD) with eye tracking technology.

Driven by the rapid growth of the EV market, leading connector supplier KST expects its 2022 charging gun shipments to multiply. Solpower provides products to passenger vehicle manufacturers in the form of stators and rotors as they generally design their own motor casing. Taya supplies upstream enameled wires for motors for use in motorcycles, four-wheelers and electric buses.

Among critical component manufacturers, CFTC is an exclusive supplier of relays to Tesla, while T-Global produces heat dissipation materials for use in automotive battery modules, in-vehicle infotainment systems, vehicle light modules.

