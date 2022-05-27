中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, May 27, 2022
    22:47
    cloudy
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Research Special report

    Autotronics Taipei 2022 showcases

    Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with End Devices Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    DIGITIMES Research visited the exhibitions at Autotronics Taipei 2022, taking place mid-April, 2022, and summarized this year's event highlights including ADAS sensors and EV components.
    Abstract

    Quite a few of the exhibitors DIGITIMES Research visited at Autotronics Taipei 2022 were suppliers to Tesla. Many of the exhibitors have plans to expand production capacity to meet growing end customer and market needs.
    Cubtek mainly focuses on developing mmWave radars for ADAS sensor systems. OToBrite is a developer of automated valet parking (AVP) systems which are used in cars from XPeng. E-lead works on 3D augmented reality (AR) head-up displays (HUD) with eye tracking technology.
    Driven by the rapid growth of the EV market, leading connector supplier KST expects its 2022 charging gun shipments to multiply. Solpower provides products to passenger vehicle manufacturers in the form of stators and rotors as they generally design their own motor casing. Taya supplies upstream enameled wires for motors for use in motorcycles, four-wheelers and electric buses.
    Among critical component manufacturers, CFTC is an exclusive supplier of relays to Tesla, while T-Global produces heat dissipation materials for use in automotive battery modules, in-vehicle infotainment systems, vehicle light modules.

    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$14,000 (approx. US$500)
    Tags
    2022 severs and end devices Taipei
    Your Data, Our Mission
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 27, 10:24
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 25, 10:39
    2022 ASC 100: Toyota Motor reigning in top 10 for the 2nd year
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    2022 ASC 100: Semiconductor companies lead well in profit margin
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Bosch reportedly bargaining price hikes with automakers
    Friday 27 May 2022
    NXP to double down on R&D to support India's chip-making plans