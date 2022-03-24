Maria Moroz: An artist who captures the human soul

When we are interested in a portrait, one of the first questions we would ask is: "Who is the artist? "

The 18-year-old self-taught artist, Maria Moroz captures the soul of her muse. More particularly, every line that Moroz puts down on the drawing pad, not just the sincerest depiction of her muse, but also magically transporting the human truth to her sketchbook.

Behind Moroz's Eyes

However, it is as dangerous as saying that 2022 marked the beginning of a profound change in Moroz's artwork style. Red interrupted the tranquility of her artwork.

Born and raised in Poltava, Ukraine, Moroz grew up surrounded by art. This vibrant city was once home to many museums, galleries, and architectural monuments from various periods. And again, selfishness brings the apocalypse back to the city.

The story, told by Moroz herself, is that since February 24, 2022, her beloved country, Ukraine, her family members, and many young adolescents like herself, were caught between life and death.

"We [Maria and her family] drove approximately 15 hours and then met in Vinitza. There were many scary events along the way. The next morning we were woken up by air raid alerts, but we sadly did not have any place to hide. We were leaving the city and praying. We drove all day long until we got to the Carpathian mountains."

She continued, "Back at the time we felt it was the safest place in Ukraine, yet the reality was far from it. My father was doing everything to save our lives, so he finally decided to send us to Poland as he left for the army. He is my biggest hero."

Maria and her family are safe in Poland now and she is very grateful for the enormous support of the Polish authorities.

The Slovak Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, in collaboration with Slovak company Decent and HumanityToken platform, launches a collection of NFTs from Ukrainian artist Maria Moroz for Taiwanese donors to the Ukraine crisis.

One of the NFTs from Maria Moroz's NFT collection. Credit: Decent

To receive one random NFT showcasing Taiwan and Slovakia's solidarity with Ukraine, all you need to do is share a screenshot of your donation: Minimum NT$250 for a regular NFT or NT$500 for one of only two special editions NFTs from one of the official Taiwanese charity outlets listed below, and provide your Avalanche Wallet X-Chain public address:

https://www.supportukraine.tw/ and https://wabay.tw/projects/twuk

Please fill this form after making your donation and making your free Avalanche Wallet:

To learn more about how to set up your wallet, please follow this link.