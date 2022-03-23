中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Mar 24, 2022
    05:41
    light rain
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    FSP
    Sponsored
    E Ink to boost production capacity in 2022, 2023
    7h 51min ago
    Handset TDDI chip prices to fall further in 2Q22
    8h 17min ago
    UMT remains upbeat about demand for LEO satellites
    8h 20min ago
    Egistec looks to light sensors, dToF for 2022 growth
    8h 27min ago
    February handset sales fall in China, Taiwan
    8h 33min ago
    China OSAT growing advanced packaging capability
    8h 51min ago
    Elan subsidiary engaged in supply chain for XR hardware
    9h 9min ago
    Japan MLCC firms maintaining prices despite slowdown in CE demand
    9h 9min ago
    Home Research Special report

    EV status in India

    Evan Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0
    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Asia Insight Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    A total of 2.76 million four-wheel passenger vehicles were sold in India in 2021 with only a 0.45% electric vehicle (EV) penetration.
    Abstract

    Among the top-10 automakers selling the most passenger vehicles in India, only Tata, Mahindra & Mahindra (Mahindra), Hyundai and MG offer EVs. In view of the India passenger vehicle market's high growth potential on top of the India government's strong efforts to drive EV transition, automakers are endeavoring to increase their EV offerings while reducing costs in an attempt to boost EV sales.

    India's 2021 passenger vehicle sales rebounded 22% from the 2020 level. Its vehicle ownership ratio of 50 units per 1,000 people still lags behind most parts of the world but this also means the market has tremendous room for growth. With respect to the progress on the EV transition, more than 10,000 EVs were sold in 2021 in India. Despite a 0.45% penetration, EV sales doubled in both 2020 and 2021.

    Among the top-10 bestselling car brands in India, only Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai and MG offer EVs. In particular, Tata Nexon EVs represent close to 80% of the EVs sold in India thanks to government subsidies. The four automakers offer EVs in the medium price range between INR1-3 million (US$13,000-40,000) and with very limited selections so they hardly appeal to general Indian consumers. As such, mobility-as-a-service providers will be their target customers for the time being.

    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$14,000 (approx. US$500)
    Tags
    Asia insight Digitimes Research electric vehicle Hyundai India Mahindra vehicle
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 23, 09:22
    AMICCOM intros 2.4GHz low power wireless RF SOC for IoT application
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    Relimetrics offers quality assurance automation solution backed by Munich Re
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    Dun & Bradstreet releases ESG rankings where Taiwan has opportunities for growth
    Monday 21 March 2022
    Nearshoring has emerged as strategic answer to lack of diversified resources caused by offshoring
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 23, 14:19
    Ola Electric invests in fast-charging tech startup StoreDot
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    EV battery report: China remains dominant with growing production capacity and presence worldwide
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    EV battery report: Japan's public and private sectors endeavoring to regain glory
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    Geely unveils 5-minute battery swapping process