    Home EV Vehicle

    Pre-orders for Foxconn's electric SUV to begin in October

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Foxconn will begin taking pre-orders for its Model C electric SUV on October 18 and enter volume production of the vehicle in the first half of 2023, according to company chairman Young Liu.

    Foxconn's subsidiary Foxtron Vehicle Technologies has been actively exploring the electric vehicle (EV) market recently. After delivering an electric bus to Kaohsiung on March 3, Foxtron has teamed up with Metropolitan Transport Corp to offer shuttle services for attendees at the Smart City Summit & Expo (SCSE) this week using its Model T electric buses.

    Liu emphasized that Model T is not only a transportation tool but also a public service platform integrated with smart transportation and entertainment. He said Foxconn is looking forward to having its Model T enter the Taipei public transportation system.

    According to Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je, the city added electric buses to its public transportation network in 2018, and it is currently operating a total of 98 electric buses for eight different routes. The city government is expected to have 400 electric buses hit the road by the end of 2022, and it is planning to replace all its 3,500 traditional buses with electric ones by 2030.

    Noting that Model T is Foxtron's first in-house-developed commercial EV, Liu said the model features a symmetrical and simple design as well as an inner wheel difference warning system. He added that Model T will operate as Taipei City Route 22 bus during its upcoming trial run, and that 90% of the components used for the model's battery, motor, and electric control systems will be supplied by Taiwan-based companies by 2024.

    Regarding Foxconn's EV deployments, Liu said the company is planning to build a vertical lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain in Kaohsiung. It will also introduce two new EV models at the 2022 Hon Hai Tech Day event, he revealed, adding that its high-end Model E luxury passenger EV is expected to enter volume production in early 2024.

    Liu also explained that the recent price increase of nickel has limited long-term impacts on LFP batteries. Although he expressed optimism about Foxconn's shipment prospects for 2022, he said the company is closely monitoring variables such as inflation, which could lower consumers' desire to purchase low-end electronic products.

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Foxconn-made Model T electric bus at Smart City Summit & Expo in Taipei
    Photo: Michael Lee, DIGITIMES, March 2022

    Categories
    IVI/V2X/MaaS Vehicle
    Tags
    electric bus electric vehicle Foxconn Foxtron government Mobility smart city Taipei vehicle
    Companies
    Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
