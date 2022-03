DIGITIMES Research worldwide notebook shipment update – February 2022

The global top-5 notebook brands, not including Apple, saw their combined shipments slip 2% on month and 10% on year in February due to fewer working hours in the months as a result of the Lunar New Year holidays, weak demand from the consumer and enterprise sectors, and brand vendors' preparation for new notebook models.