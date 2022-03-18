中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Mar 18, 2022
    15:03
    cloudy
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Renesas halts operation at Japan plants after earthquake
    13min ago
    BOE, Tianma, TCL see strong profits in 2021
    18min ago
    Wistron ITS aims at record revenues from 2022 to 2024
    25min ago
    Backend demand for TV SoCs, large-size DDIs may rebound in 2H22
    32min ago
    Airoha eyeing Taiwan stock market debut
    38min ago
    BDT starts shipping dialyzers to Malaysia
    48min ago
    Kioxia halts part of production lines at 3D NAND flash fab due to quake
    1h ago
    Large-size DDI prices come under downward pressure
    1h 4min ago
    Home EV Vehicle

    India bets on green hydrogen to become energy net exporter

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: Unsplash

    India has started to deploy hydrogen-based fuel cell vehicles and charging stations in a bid to develop a green hydrogen ecosystem and become an energy net exporter on the back of abundant solar energy reserves.

    Mint and The Economic Times reported that India's union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari said India pays INR8 trillion a year for energy import, which will balloon to INR25 trillion if nothing changes. Still, India has a chance to become an energy net exporter by adopting green hydrogen.

    Gadkari said India would form a policy for electrolyzers, and he had requested India's Ministry of Power to waive off transmission duty and some other charges for green hydrogen. India's power ministry asks state-owned power generator NTPC to deploy hydrogen-fuelled buses between Delhi and Jaipur. Besides, India will set up 25 to 30 green hydrogen charging stations in Delhi.

    On March 16, India's road and transport ministry inaugurated a pilot project, led by Toyota Kirloskar and International Center for Automotive Technology, to study and evaluate hydrogen-based Toyota Mirai on Indian roads and climate conditions. Another purpose of the pilot project is to spread awareness about hydrogen.

    On the other hand, France-based energy engineering technology company Technip Energies said in a press release that it signed an MoU with India-based Greenko to explore green hydrogen project development opportunities across industries such as refining, petrochemicals, fertilizer, chemical, and power plant sectors in India.

    The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of India estimates that about 5,000 trillion kWh of energy per year is incident over India's land area, with most parts receiving four-to-seven kWh per square meter per day. The Economic Times cited Mercom India Research estimating India added 10GW solar capacity in 2021, a 212% growth year-on-year.

    Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water by renewable or low carbon energy and can balance the intermittance of the renewable energy. Besides, if green hydrogen is stored in ammonia, a more stable form as hydrogen medium, the storage cost will be much lower, helping India achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2070.

    In February, India announced a green hydrogen/ammonia policy to help give green hydrogen manufacturers easier access to the grid and renewable power to achieve five million tons of green hydrogen by 2030. India also supports the hydrogen ecosystem by announcing a Production Linked Incentive scheme for automobile and auto components which grants subsidies to electric and fuel cell vehicles.

    Categories
    Battery + Green energy Vehicle
    Tags
    green energy India vehicle
    Related stories
    Feb 18
    India envisages annual green hydrogen production of 5 million tonnes by 2030
    Nov 4
    India makes plans for EVs, green hydrogen
    Sep 13
    India reportedly to subsidize only new energy vehicles
    Related topic
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 9, 09:24
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Thursday 10 March 2022
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 17, 10:59
    China becomes largest EV manufacturer in 2021
    Friday 18 March 2022
    India bets on green hydrogen to become energy net exporter
    Thursday 17 March 2022
    Foxconn embracing strongest first quarter in 10 years
    Thursday 17 March 2022
    AUO, affiliates step up deployments for EV