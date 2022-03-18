India bets on green hydrogen to become energy net exporter

India has started to deploy hydrogen-based fuel cell vehicles and charging stations in a bid to develop a green hydrogen ecosystem and become an energy net exporter on the back of abundant solar energy reserves.

Mint and The Economic Times reported that India's union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari said India pays INR8 trillion a year for energy import, which will balloon to INR25 trillion if nothing changes. Still, India has a chance to become an energy net exporter by adopting green hydrogen.

Gadkari said India would form a policy for electrolyzers, and he had requested India's Ministry of Power to waive off transmission duty and some other charges for green hydrogen. India's power ministry asks state-owned power generator NTPC to deploy hydrogen-fuelled buses between Delhi and Jaipur. Besides, India will set up 25 to 30 green hydrogen charging stations in Delhi.

On March 16, India's road and transport ministry inaugurated a pilot project, led by Toyota Kirloskar and International Center for Automotive Technology, to study and evaluate hydrogen-based Toyota Mirai on Indian roads and climate conditions. Another purpose of the pilot project is to spread awareness about hydrogen.

On the other hand, France-based energy engineering technology company Technip Energies said in a press release that it signed an MoU with India-based Greenko to explore green hydrogen project development opportunities across industries such as refining, petrochemicals, fertilizer, chemical, and power plant sectors in India.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of India estimates that about 5,000 trillion kWh of energy per year is incident over India's land area, with most parts receiving four-to-seven kWh per square meter per day. The Economic Times cited Mercom India Research estimating India added 10GW solar capacity in 2021, a 212% growth year-on-year.

Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water by renewable or low carbon energy and can balance the intermittance of the renewable energy. Besides, if green hydrogen is stored in ammonia, a more stable form as hydrogen medium, the storage cost will be much lower, helping India achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2070.

In February, India announced a green hydrogen/ammonia policy to help give green hydrogen manufacturers easier access to the grid and renewable power to achieve five million tons of green hydrogen by 2030. India also supports the hydrogen ecosystem by announcing a Production Linked Incentive scheme for automobile and auto components which grants subsidies to electric and fuel cell vehicles.