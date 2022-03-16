Market competition for miniLED-backlit TVs expected to heat up in 2022

As major TV vendors have launched or unveiled new models of miniLED-backlit LCD TVs, market competition in 2022 is expected to become more intense than in 2021, according to industry sources.

Samsung Electronics launched 15 models of miniLED-backlit LCD TVs for the first time in March 2021 and 21 models of Neo QLED TVs, miniLED-backlit LCD TVs combined with quantum dot technology, earlier in the first quarter of 2022, the sources said.

LG Electronics will unveil 65-, 75- and 85-inch 4K and 8K QNED, also miniLED-backlit LCD TVs combined with quantum dot technology, the earliest at the end of March 2022, the sources noted.

China-based TCL unveiled miniLED-backlit LCD TV models in the first quarter of 2022, with retail prices lower than those for Samsung Neo QLED TVs of the same sizes, the sources indicated.

China-based Hisense showcased 65-, 75- and 85-inch 4K and 8K miniLED-backlit LCD TVs at CES 2022 will soon launch these models in the European market, the sources said.

Omdia originally forecast global sales of mini LED-backlit LCD TVs in 2021 at 4.9 million units but later downward adjusted the forecast to 2.1 million units to reflect the negative impact of continual hikes in TV-use LCD panel price.

South Korea-based industry analysts estimated that 2.0 million miniLED-backlit LCD TVs were shipped globally in 2021, consisting of 1.2 million units by Samsung. 600,000 units by LG and 200,000 units by Hisense, and forecast the shipments in 2022 to exceed 4.0 million units.

Along with continual drops in TV-use LCD panel price, miniLED-backlit LCD TVs will become increasingly competitive in price, particularly with retail prices lower than those for OLED TVs in the segment of over 70-inch 8K models.