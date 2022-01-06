中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    01:52
    light rain
    16°C
    QCT, Wiwynn gearing up for capacity expansions
    3h 52min ago
    Notebook IC specialists report strong sales for 2021
    4h 12min ago
    Graphics card shipments continue ramping up in 2022
    4h 29min ago
    NOR flash suppliers scaling up output for AirPods
    4h 47min ago
    Realtek posts record 2021 revenue
    5h 5min ago
    TSMC to raise 2022 capex
    6h 49min ago
    Notebook ODMs see order visibility extended
    7h 29min ago
    Sercomm posts record revenues for December, 4Q21
    7h 30min ago
    Tech EV + Green Energy

    CES 2022: Mindtronic AI opens the way to the future of mobility with Meta-Service ecosystem

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Mindtronic AI, a Taiwan-based startup, has unveiled Meta-Service, a biometric sensing technology that provides instant access to any visible object in the real world. This technology ushers in the future of mobility, and celebrates the company's fifth CES Innovation Award win since 2018.

    Mindtronic AI will be showcasing its technology at the Taiwan Tech Arena Pavilion at Booth 61423 at the Las Vegas event.

    Auto technology to monitor and analyze

    Working with telecom companies, rental cars, and car manufacturers to deploy this new connectivity, the arrival of the Meta-Service will see the creation of a new type of data in the form of a user's instant interest. This impacts not just the automotive industry, but also consumer behavior in general in response to advertising, said the company.

    Mindtronic AI has partnered up with V2X Network, an autonomous transaction platform for the mobility ecosystem, allowing its Meta-Service to learn drivers' patterns via its biometric sensing technology. It predicts the driver's current interest and helps connect the Internet and local services into one combined metaverse. With its focus on activation only upon interest, users are also not at the risk of being overwhelmed.

    "Originally we just made our biometric sensing technology on the road for monitoring driver's drowsiness. Today we push it further to infer driver's interest by analyzing their behaviors," said Sharon Jiang, CEO of Mindtronic AI. "The service of future mobility is transformed from physical mobility to data mobility, and the car becomes more intelligent than ever to provide passenger services proactively!"

    Creating the future in flying

    In addition to the Meta-Service, Mindtronic AI has been working on its automotive-grade designs built with edge-based AI deep learning for both cockpit design and sub-systems. The partnerships between the company and many automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier-1 suppliers in the smart cockpit and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) have allowed Mindtronic AI to continue refining its research and products with a view on the experiencing the future today.

    The potential of a 3D immersive bio-interactive UI is clear, with Mindtronic AI's NOAH system offering a 3D digital cluster with embedded facial recognition and driving monitoring system (DMS). This can be further enhanced with a cockpit upgraded with an AI domain controller under the DIRIGENT system, and at the center of it all is the DMX system, an ADAS that can ensure safety for all. The company is also working on Omni-Fleet, its cloud intelligence system designed for preventative safety at the fleet level.

