Polytronics starts shipping current limiting modules for smartphones

Polytronics Technology has started shipping current limiting modules (CLM) to China-based brand smartphone vendors and expects the new product segment to be a driver of its revenue growth in 2022.
The CLM is a chip type surface mountable device that can protect against both overcurrent and overcharging. Considered as a smarter fuse, it can cut off the current faster than other similar devices when overcurrent occurs.
Polytronics has deepened its deployments for CLM in the last few years and saw its CLM shipment rise in the third quarter of 2021 thanks to increased orders from brand notebook vendors. The company said it has started shipping CLM to Chinese brand smartphone vendors in the first quarter of 2022 due to upgrades in USB power delivery and battery capacity of 5G smartphones.
To meet the market demand, Polytronics will raise its CLM production capacity in China to 20% of its production capacity in Taiwan. It is planning to integrate its CLM into energy storage system (ESS) and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and some of its clients in China, including Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and HONOR, have shown interest in this new design, industry sources said.
Polytronics was able to secure large orders from Japanese electric vehicle (EV) battery suppliers in 2021 and is expected to supply its CLM to a US-based virtual reality (VR) device maker in the second quarter of 2022, the sources said.
Despite being affected by the global automotive semiconductor shortage in the second half of last year, Polytronics posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.855 billion (US$103.3 million) for January-November 2021, increasing 80% year-on-year. The company is expecting that its shipments in the US and Greater China will improve in the second quarter of 2022 and that its revenue will grow at least 10% for the year.
Polytronics: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2020 - Nov 2021 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-21
|
265
|
(2.1%)
|
55.7%
|
2,855
|
79.7%
Oct-21
|
271
|
(10.6%)
|
54.1%
|
2,590
|
82.6%
Sep-21
|
303
|
(3.2%)
|
67.5%
|
2,319
|
86.7%
Aug-21
|
313
|
(7%)
|
110.5%
|
2,016
|
89.9%
Jul-21
|
336
|
5.6%
|
130.1%
|
1,703
|
86.6%
Jun-21
|
319
|
11.2%
|
150.6%
|
1,367
|
78.3%
May-21
|
286
|
34.9%
|
117.9%
|
1,048
|
63.9%
Apr-21
|
212
|
11.6%
|
41.5%
|
762
|
49.9%
Mar-21
|
190
|
22%
|
33.2%
|
549
|
53.4%
Feb-21
|
156
|
(23.2%)
|
78.2%
|
359
|
66.9%
Jan-21
|
203
|
13.6%
|
59.1%
|
203
|
59.1%
Dec-20
|
179
|
5%
|
23.6%
|
1,767
|
6.8%
Nov-20
|
170
|
(3.1%)
|
5.5%
|
1,589
|
5.1%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2022
Polytronics: Consolidated revenues, 3Q20 - 3Q21 (NT$m)
Quarter
Sales
Q/Q
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
3Q-21
|
952
|
16.5%
|
100.2%
|
2,319
|
86.7%
2Q-21
|
817
|
48.8%
|
100%
|
1,367
|
78.3%
1Q-21
|
549
|
4.7%
|
53.4%
|
549
|
53.4%
4Q-20
|
525
|
10.3%
|
11.8%
|
1,767
|
6.8%
3Q-20
|
476
|
16.4%
|
(3.4%)
|
1,242
|
4.8%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2022