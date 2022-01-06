中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    01:51
    light rain
    16°C
    Tech Chips + Components

    Polytronics starts shipping current limiting modules for smartphones

    Jane Wang, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Polytronics Technology has started shipping current limiting modules (CLM) to China-based brand smartphone vendors and expects the new product segment to be a driver of its revenue growth in 2022.

    The CLM is a chip type surface mountable device that can protect against both overcurrent and overcharging. Considered as a smarter fuse, it can cut off the current faster than other similar devices when overcurrent occurs.

    Polytronics has deepened its deployments for CLM in the last few years and saw its CLM shipment rise in the third quarter of 2021 thanks to increased orders from brand notebook vendors. The company said it has started shipping CLM to Chinese brand smartphone vendors in the first quarter of 2022 due to upgrades in USB power delivery and battery capacity of 5G smartphones.

    To meet the market demand, Polytronics will raise its CLM production capacity in China to 20% of its production capacity in Taiwan. It is planning to integrate its CLM into energy storage system (ESS) and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and some of its clients in China, including Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and HONOR, have shown interest in this new design, industry sources said.

    Polytronics was able to secure large orders from Japanese electric vehicle (EV) battery suppliers in 2021 and is expected to supply its CLM to a US-based virtual reality (VR) device maker in the second quarter of 2022, the sources said.

    Despite being affected by the global automotive semiconductor shortage in the second half of last year, Polytronics posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.855 billion (US$103.3 million) for January-November 2021, increasing 80% year-on-year. The company is expecting that its shipments in the US and Greater China will improve in the second quarter of 2022 and that its revenue will grow at least 10% for the year.

    Polytronics: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2020 - Nov 2021 (NT$m)

    Month

    Sales

    M/M

    Y/Y

    YTD

    Y/Y

    Nov-21

    265

    (2.1%)

    55.7%

    2,855

    79.7%

    Oct-21

    271

    (10.6%)

    54.1%

    2,590

    82.6%

    Sep-21

    303

    (3.2%)

    67.5%

    2,319

    86.7%

    Aug-21

    313

    (7%)

    110.5%

    2,016

    89.9%

    Jul-21

    336

    5.6%

    130.1%

    1,703

    86.6%

    Jun-21

    319

    11.2%

    150.6%

    1,367

    78.3%

    May-21

    286

    34.9%

    117.9%

    1,048

    63.9%

    Apr-21

    212

    11.6%

    41.5%

    762

    49.9%

    Mar-21

    190

    22%

    33.2%

    549

    53.4%

    Feb-21

    156

    (23.2%)

    78.2%

    359

    66.9%

    Jan-21

    203

    13.6%

    59.1%

    203

    59.1%

    Dec-20

    179

    5%

    23.6%

    1,767

    6.8%

    Nov-20

    170

    (3.1%)

    5.5%

    1,589

    5.1%

    *Figures are consolidated
    Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2022

    Polytronics: Consolidated revenues, 3Q20 - 3Q21 (NT$m)

    Quarter

    Sales

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    YTD

    Y/Y

    3Q-21

    952

    16.5%

    100.2%

    2,319

    86.7%

    2Q-21

    817

    48.8%

    100%

    1,367

    78.3%

    1Q-21

    549

    4.7%

    53.4%

    549

    53.4%

    4Q-20

    525

    10.3%

    11.8%

    1,767

    6.8%

    3Q-20

    476

    16.4%

    (3.4%)

    1,242

    4.8%

    *Figures are consolidated
    Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2022

