Polytronics starts shipping current limiting modules for smartphones

Polytronics Technology has started shipping current limiting modules (CLM) to China-based brand smartphone vendors and expects the new product segment to be a driver of its revenue growth in 2022.

The CLM is a chip type surface mountable device that can protect against both overcurrent and overcharging. Considered as a smarter fuse, it can cut off the current faster than other similar devices when overcurrent occurs.

Polytronics has deepened its deployments for CLM in the last few years and saw its CLM shipment rise in the third quarter of 2021 thanks to increased orders from brand notebook vendors. The company said it has started shipping CLM to Chinese brand smartphone vendors in the first quarter of 2022 due to upgrades in USB power delivery and battery capacity of 5G smartphones.

To meet the market demand, Polytronics will raise its CLM production capacity in China to 20% of its production capacity in Taiwan. It is planning to integrate its CLM into energy storage system (ESS) and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and some of its clients in China, including Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and HONOR, have shown interest in this new design, industry sources said.

Polytronics was able to secure large orders from Japanese electric vehicle (EV) battery suppliers in 2021 and is expected to supply its CLM to a US-based virtual reality (VR) device maker in the second quarter of 2022, the sources said.

Despite being affected by the global automotive semiconductor shortage in the second half of last year, Polytronics posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.855 billion (US$103.3 million) for January-November 2021, increasing 80% year-on-year. The company is expecting that its shipments in the US and Greater China will improve in the second quarter of 2022 and that its revenue will grow at least 10% for the year.

Polytronics: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2020 - Nov 2021 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-21 265 (2.1%) 55.7% 2,855 79.7% Oct-21 271 (10.6%) 54.1% 2,590 82.6% Sep-21 303 (3.2%) 67.5% 2,319 86.7% Aug-21 313 (7%) 110.5% 2,016 89.9% Jul-21 336 5.6% 130.1% 1,703 86.6% Jun-21 319 11.2% 150.6% 1,367 78.3% May-21 286 34.9% 117.9% 1,048 63.9% Apr-21 212 11.6% 41.5% 762 49.9% Mar-21 190 22% 33.2% 549 53.4% Feb-21 156 (23.2%) 78.2% 359 66.9% Jan-21 203 13.6% 59.1% 203 59.1% Dec-20 179 5% 23.6% 1,767 6.8% Nov-20 170 (3.1%) 5.5% 1,589 5.1%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2022

Polytronics: Consolidated revenues, 3Q20 - 3Q21 (NT$m) Quarter Sales Q/Q Y/Y YTD Y/Y 3Q-21 952 16.5% 100.2% 2,319 86.7% 2Q-21 817 48.8% 100% 1,367 78.3% 1Q-21 549 4.7% 53.4% 549 53.4% 4Q-20 525 10.3% 11.8% 1,767 6.8% 3Q-20 476 16.4% (3.4%) 1,242 4.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2022