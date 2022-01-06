中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    01:50
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CES 2022
    Sponsored
    QCT, Wiwynn gearing up for capacity expansions
    3h 50min ago
    Notebook IC specialists report strong sales for 2021
    4h 10min ago
    Graphics card shipments continue ramping up in 2022
    4h 27min ago
    NOR flash suppliers scaling up output for AirPods
    4h 45min ago
    Realtek posts record 2021 revenue
    5h 3min ago
    TSMC to raise 2022 capex
    6h 47min ago
    Notebook ODMs see order visibility extended
    7h 27min ago
    Sercomm posts record revenues for December, 4Q21
    7h 28min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    CES 2022: YajanTech offers cross-platform AR/VR SDK

    Ambrose Huang, Taipei; Eifeh Strom, DIGITIMES 0

    The YajanTech team. Credit: YajanTech

    Generally speaking, apps are developed independently for different operating systems per the requirements and standards of each operating system. To be used on a smartphone, at the very least an app must satisfy the requirements of Android and iOS operating systems to work on those platforms. YajanTech is a startup that provides augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) technology and integration services. Using a software development kit (SDK), YajanTech helps customers develop apps that can be seamlessly transplanted to other operating system software.

    Japan market accounts for 80% of YajanTech's revenue

    Using the Taiwan market as an example, YajanTech CEO James Tsai explained that to develop an app similar to Pokemon on a single software platform would take an average development cost of around NT$3 million (US$108,530). Therefore, developing an app on both Android and iOS platforms would require at least NT$6 million. YajanTech can help customers reduce development and maintenance costs, which is particularly attractive to countries with high manpower costs. That is why Japan accounts for 80% of YajanTech's business, as well as Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore.

    YajanTech CEO James Tsai

    YajanTech CEO James Tsai
    Photo: Company

    In terms of YajanTech's cross-platform SDK solution, in addition to Android and iOS, it can also be used for end applications such as PCs, kiosks and AR glasses. However, every major operating system and software undergoes an annual update. YajanTech has a dedicated team that handles SDK development and updates, ensuring that the SDK is operating properly after the platform is updated.

    Tsai pointed out YajanTech is an AR/VR technology and integrated software provider, whose core product is this SDK, which includes 22 critical functions such as hand, face and eye tracking, as well as other recognition technology. With this SDK, YajanTech can help customers meet relevant AR/VR application requirements and development.

    At the same time, YajanTech can use the functions from its own SDK to develop all of the necessary systems and services customers need, which customers can then use commercially. Since YajanTech operates based on a B2B business model, its main application fields include retail, factories and smart exhibitions. Currently, 99% of the company's total revenue comes from retail and factory applications.

    Starbucks uses emotion recognition for precision marketing

    The majority of YajanTech's customers in Taiwan are retailers. In terms of smart retail, Universal Vision Biotechnology, one of YajanTech's customers, launched a virtual try-on service for eyeglasses using YajanTech's face tracking and detection technology.

    YajanTech also used its SDK with emotion recognition technology to help Starbucks develop an AR Smile app. Customers simply scan the QR code provided by Starbucks and smile at their smartphone to unlock a promo. Through this process, Starbucks can obtain important consumer data, such as the time promos are used and the age of its customers, providing them with clear records to reference.

    Smart factories are mainly using AR for education and training, remote collaboration and worker records. YajanTech's customers in this sector include fastener and gear factories in Taiwan, as well as airports and power plants in Japan.

    Tsai said if a smart factory requires an area with a high degree of customization, YajanTech will focus on equipment malfunctions and maintenance, troubleshooting, and how far a knob can be turned in that production area. These processes will then be taught to workers on-site. YajanTech goes a step further and creates an SOP that will also allow new employees to learn quickly via AR glasses.

    Expanding from Asia to Europe and the US markets

    The purpose of YajanTech participating in CES 2022 is to expand into and gain customers in US and European markets; YajanTech is already in discussion with a startup in the US and hopes to use their familiarity with the local market to expand in the US. In terms of customer groups, YajanTech is focusing on systems integrators and application service companies.

    Regarding the South Korean market, YajanTech plans to establish a branch office in the second or third quarter of 2022. The branch office will allow YajanTech to provide better technical support to local customers.

    YajanTech plans to begin fundraising for an estimated NT$350 million at the end of second-quarter 2022. The company hopes that 60% of the funds will come from Japan. Once YajanTech gains a firm foothold in the Japanese market, it will be able to expand in the European and US markets.

    The YajanTech team

    The YajanTech team
    Photo: Comppany

    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    CES CES 2022 CES 2022 Taiwan startups Smart applications startup
    Related stories
    Jan 6
    CES 2022: RE Green-Zero Waste Composter Kit for Urban Gardeners
    Jan 6
    CES 2022: GRAID Technology displays cutting-edge RAID solution
    Jan 6
    CES 2022: Mindtronic AI opens the way to the future of mobility with Meta-Service ecosystem
    Jan 6
    CES 2022: Frontier aims to create a digital textile metaverse
    Jan 5
    CES 2022: Giftpack AI transforming business gifting
    Jan 5
    CES 2022: DeCloak launches de-identification software and hardware solutions for data privacy
    Jan 5
    CES 2022: Broadsims aims to build smart medical ecosystem with patient monitor PDK
    Jan 4
    CES 2022: VM-Fi real-time translation technology
    Jan 4
    CES 2022: Lockists sets up platform for sharing scooters
    Jan 4
    CES 2022: Aiseed introduces smart drones using edge AI computing
    Dec 22
    TTA to showcase 100 Taiwan startups at CES 2022
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Innovations
    CES 2022: Taiwan startups
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 6, 10:51
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    5G & AIoT hackathon event boosts digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Software, hardware developers boost AIoT and explore new business opportunities in edge computing
    Wednesday 5 January 2022
    The only in Taiwan! DEKRA establishes first EMI absorber automatic storage anechoic chamber, improving EMC service
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms