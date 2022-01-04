中文網
    CES 2022: VM-Fi real-time translation technology

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Taiwanese software developer VM-Fi will debut its groundbreaking real-time translating solution at CES 2022 from Jan 5-8, 2022. VM-Fi provides turnkey 5G real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simultaneous interpretation with wireless broadcasting to up to hundreds of personal smart devices.

    The VM-Fi Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System, which has been proven and used successfully in multiple MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions) and tourism settings in Taiwan, received global recognition in November when VM-Fi beat out 1,800 submissions to be named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Cities product category, said the company.

    VM-Fi will be showcasing its technology at the Taiwan Tech Arena Pavilion at Booth 61423 and 61837 at the Las Vegas event.

    "This recognition from CES underscores how groundbreaking our Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System and encourages VM-Fi to continue on our mission to weave the future of smart city living by freeing the world of language barriers. As a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, VM-Fi's growth will be testament to the increasingly global, barrier-free 5G era of connectivity," said Maxwell Peng, CEO of VM-Fi.

    Effective AI translation technology for MICE events

    As the MICE industry recovers post-pandemic and moves to hybrid (in-person and digital) events, the need for real-time translation will take centre stage again. Onsite, simultaneous interpreters are incredibly expensive, taking into account setting up the interpreter's booth, audio system, and receiving radio booth.

    The traditional way of running MICE and tourism events also eats up a massive amount of time, given that human interpreters are only able to translate a single sentence at a time. Both these time and cost barriers keep small businesses from competing on a level playing field with larger industry organizers, said the company.

    VM-Fi said its Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System enables businesses to reduce their dependence on human interpreters while simultaneously realizing cost and time savings of up to 3x. Using Qualcomm 5G technology and an in-house AI algorithm, VM-Fi delivers real-time human-like voice translation within a single-device turnkey solution that can broadcast up to hundreds of smart devices at your venue within 10 minutes of setting up via both 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

    "We've seen first-hand how VM-Fi Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System has been able to alleviate communication difficulties with international teachings, sightseeing tours, and even international business meetings," Peng explained.

    Supported by Qualcomm, 5G technology applied to VM-Fi

    In 2020, VM-Fi was shortlisted in the "Qualcomm Innovate in Taiwan Challenge 2020" and became a member of Qualcomm's global startup ecosystem. 5G technology then was applied to VM-Fi's one-to-many translation system. In 2021, through working with Qualcomm's 5G ecosystem and equipment companies, VM-Fi expanded its footprints in the global market.

    "As the world's leading wireless technology innovator, Qualcomm is committed to helping partners enrich their services through wireless technology. I am very pleased to see that VM-Fi enhanced its product competitiveness, expanded into the global market, and shined on the stage of CES," said ST Liew, vice president, Qualcomm CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific, and president, Qualcomm Taiwan and South East Asia. "During the era of 2G, 3G, and 4G, the wireless application field was dominated by consumer smart phones and other smart devices, but with the 5G generation this instrument is just one of many branching points. More importantly, using AI and cloud services through 5G can create new intelligent services whether it be on smart devices, wireless transmissions, or other applications."

    For those who are unable to attend CES 2022 in person, VM-Fi will be conducting a live online demo via Zoom on Jan 3-8, 2022 every night from 9pm to 10pm Pacific Standard Time (PST). Simply join using this Zoom Meeting ID: 881 7916 7283.

