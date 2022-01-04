中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 5, 2022
    05:40
    mostly cloudy
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CES 2022
    Sponsored
    Automotive component supplier CFTC expects strong 1Q22
    7h 45min ago
    Ennoconn draws investment from Google
    7h 57min ago
    Vcore chip demand remains robust
    8h 10min ago
    DDR4 spot prices rebounding
    9h 43min ago
    Sanan to significantly ramp miniLED chip output in 2022
    9h 46min ago
    Passive component makers see demand for Android phones pick up
    10h 2min ago
    Realtek signs long-term deals with foundry partners
    10h 3min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    CES 2022: Lockists sets up platform for sharing scooters

    Ambrose Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan-based startup Lockists has developed an automated scooter sharing platform that can generate passive income for owners who rent out their scooters.

    Smart throttle locks that avoid handing over keys

    According to statistics, there are about 14 million motorcycles in Taiwan and about 800 million around the world. When founded in 2017, Lockists did not think of developing a scooter sharing platform as a business model, company founder Charlie Lin said. However, it occurred to Lin that his used scooter with an estimated residual value of NT$10,000-20,000 (US$359-718) could be rented when it was not in use. But there was a problem: He could not personally hand over the key to renters when he was away on business trips in Taiwan or abroad. This prompted Lin to create a way to allow peoplle to rent out their scooters without having to personally hand over the keys and without having to modify the scooters.

    At the beginning, Lockists developed a horseshoe lock with a built-in box to hold the key and was poised for volume production, Lin noted. Based on a sample survey of scooter riders' experience in trial use of the horseshoe lock and a prototype throttle lock under R&D, 90% of them preferred the throttle lock mainly because they were unwilling to squat down to unlock horseshoe locks and let rear wheels dirty their hands, Lin indicated. Despite pressure from investors for starting production of the horseshoe locks as soon as possible to quickly get return on investment, Lockists decided to go for the throttle lock, Lin said.

    The throttle lock is equipped with a built-in Blueooth module and a built-in NB-IoT module, with the former to connect the lock with smartphone apps and the latter to let the platform and its members know the location and condition of the lock via telecom networks. A built-in 5,400mA battery in the lock can be charged based on USB Type C or using mobile power sources in urgent cases. The platform is able to know the operating conditions of the battery and provide scooter owners with necessary information for managing the scooters.

    The second-generation throttle lock gets both the gas pedal and front brake lever locked simultaneously and renters can unlock them by using the scooter placed in a box inside the throttle lock via Bluetooth-based unlocking. For the gas pedal and front brake lever to be locked simultaneously, it is necessary to securely put the scooter key back in the box first, a convenient procedure for members.

    Lockists' smart scooter lock

    Lockists' smart scooter lock
    Photo: DIGITIMES

    Participation in CES 2022 to seek partnerships globally

    Lockists will showcase its solution at CES 2022 in a bid to seek international partners and/or venture capital investors, Lin said.

    Lockists had always believed countries with higher motorcycle density were likely to be those in tropical or subtropical zones, Lin noted. Upon attending in AutoClassico 2021, an annual classic car and motorcycle trade show in Portugal, Lockists received inquiries from Egypt- and Brazil-based providers of motorcycle-based food delivery services, mainly because couriers with their own motorcycles would want to rent out theirs to co-workers who do not own motorcycles. That's a way to increase income when they are off duty.

    Lin said he had asked why motorcycles could not be used to bring passive income for owners just like real properties used in Airbnb. To answer the question, Lin thinks that the automated scooter sharing platform can facilitate utilization of temporarily idle scooters to create value of sharing and realize the hope of reducing global idle resources. The opinion is a concept comparable with smart city which, if unable to attract long-term participation from the public, is difficult to promote smart transportation, Lin explained.

    Lockists, through participation in CES 2022, hopes to strengthen global presence and extend business operation beyond Taiwan, with Latin America, South Europe and Southeast Asia being markets with large business potential, Lin said.

    Lockists poised to commercialize scooter sharing

    So far, three motorcycle stores and a number of individual scooter owners with about 150 scooters in total are willing to join the automated scooter sharing platform, and Lockists will start trial operation of the platform around Taiwan after 2022 Lunar New Year, Lin noted. Besides, Lockists will finalize the design of the throttle lock.

    Lockists will keep seeking participation in the platform from motorcycle stores and scooter riders for the time being, with an initial goal of letting the platform become a convenient and secure business model of matching scooter owners with rental users, Lin indicated. If the progress is smooth with the number of platform members to increase to a certain level, Lockists will attempt to invite other scooter sharing platforms to discuss the feasibility of cooperation to form a bigger ecosystem.

    Lockists has cooperated with Cathay Insurance and Fubon Insurance for them to provide insurance services for scooters using the platform, Lin said. As scooter sharing is an innovative and brand new business model without parallels around the world at present, scooter insurance has to be customized in terms of insurance claim and damage estimation of which details will hinge on sufficient data to be collected by the platform and attitudes of the authorities concerned, Lin indicated.

    Lockists founder Charlie Lin

    Lockists founder Charlie Lin
    Photo: DIGITIMES

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    CES 2022 startup TTA
    Startup X File
    Lockists Co., Ltd.
    Full profile
    HardwareEnergyInformation securityIoTAR/VR/MRCloud computingSmart manufacturingSmart homeDigital Technology
    Related story
    Dec 22
    TTA to showcase 100 Taiwan startups at CES 2022
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Taiwan Tech Arena at CES
    Innovations
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Thursday 30 December 2021
    Merry Electronics reaffirms its commitment to sustainable corporate operations by joining the RE100 Initiative
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms