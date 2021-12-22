Freight giants, FedEx, DHL, Kuehne+Nagel, on climate action

Climate change is no longer considered a future problem. It is a current problem. The heat is on for freight giants in every sense as freight holds a large piece of the pollution puzzle.

In 2021 alone, devastating impacts–Hurricane Ida cut power to over a million people in New Orleans, months' worth of rainfall fell in the space of hours in China, parts of Europe saw severe flooding, or New York City was paralyzed by record-breaking rain that killed at least 50 people in the region–are spreading across the globe and growing ever stronger.

Transportation was responsible for approximately 26% or 8.26 gigatons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions globally in 2018 based on the International Energy Agency (IEA) statistic.

International trade-related freight movement is responsible for approximately 30% of all transport-related CO2 emissions from fuel combustion according to the International Transport Forum. Freight accounts for over 7% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"We now have 5 times the number of recorded weather disasters than we had in 1970 and they are 7 times more costly. Even the most developed countries have become vulnerable", said the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Below is a summary of several green initiatives implemented by 3 freight giants, including FedEX, DHL Express, and Kuehne+Nagel:

FedEX

FedEx received its first 5 of an order of 500 electric Light Commercial Vehicles (eLCVs) from BrightDrop, the new electric delivery and logistics business from General Motors (GM) on December 17. The introduction of BrightDrop's all-electric, zero tailpipe emissions vehicles into the FedEx fleet marks the company's goal to make its global operations carbon neutral by 2040.

More particularly, FedEx has set a goal to operate an all-electric, zero-emission global pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet by 2040. As part of that effort, FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx and one of the world's largest express transportation companies, plans for 50% of its global PUD vehicle purchases to be electric by 2025, rising to 100% by 2030.

Powered by the Ultrium battery platform, the EV600 is designed for deliveries, with an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge. Purpose-built for the delivery of goods and services, the vehicle offers more than 600 cubic feet of the cargo area.

These first few EV600s were delivered to the FedEx Express facility in Inglewood, California where they will be housed and operated. To support the new vehicle technology, FedEx is building charging infrastructure across its network of facilities, including the 500 charging stations the company has already installed across California. FedEx is also actively working with utility companies to help evaluate and determine the capacity needed for electrical grids to support such charging infrastructure.

DHL Express

DHL Express is the first within Deutsche Post DHL Group to test hydrogen-fueled trucks for the long haul. Together with its customer Apple, DHL pilots the vehicle in the Benelux region, as part of the Interreg NW Europe program H2-Share, coordinated by WaterstofNet. The program's goal is to facilitate the development of low-carbon heavy-duty vehicles on hydrogen for logistic applications and gain practical experience in different regions. It creates a transnational living lab and basis for the development of the zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle industry.

"In a globalized world, sustainable and clean fuels are essential for climate-neutral logistics. Not only for sea and air freight but also line-haul road freight, as these helps reduce CO2 emissions," said the CEO of DHL Express Europe Alberto Nobis. "That's why we engage not only in the electrification of our fleet but also invest in the development of alternative drive systems for very long ranges. The project shows that we can achieve truly emission-free logistics in Europe if we join forces and build on experience," in a press release on November 23.

While battery-electric trucks can operate efficiently within last-mile delivery, fuels from renewable energies such as hydrogen are essential for zero-emission line-haul. Due to their vast potential, DHL Express is now testing a heavy-duty vehicle, with a fuel cell range extender from VDL. The truck, operated by Dutch Nassau Sneltransport, covers a daily distance of around 200 km, running a cross-border route in the Benelux region. The truck refuels on a daily basis at a mobile fuel station from Wystrach as part of the project. It transports deliveries of DHL Express' customer Apple. During the piloting phase, up to 35 tons of CO2 can be saved with the new technology.

In line with its Sustainability Roadmap, Deutsche Post DHL Group is heavily investing in the use of alternative fuels. Hydrogen is opening up a new market and can contribute to green transport solutions. Insights from the project help evaluate the potential of this fuel alternative and support decision-making processes.

Kuehne+Nagel

Kuehne+Nagel becomes the first air logistics provider to offer its customers the option to purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for each shipment and thus instantly avoid carbon emissions. This new add-on is available on all Kuehne+Nagel air freight quoting platforms and channels, allowing customers to choose carbon neutral transport via their preferred online or offline quoting method.

With the newly launched offering, all Kuehne+Nagel customers can easily opt for SAF to be used instead of fossil fuel for air transport and benefit from net-zero carbon emissions air freight services — regardless of airlines used, origin, or destination. As SAF still produces some CO2 emissions, carbon neutrality is achieved by substituting each liter of jet fuel kerosene used with 1.33 liters of SAF.

Once the customer requests a quote, the price add-on is instantly calculated alongside all other transport charges and presented as a selectable option. The novelty of the offering also lies in the more intuitive SAF pricing structure. Until now, SAF pricing was quoted on a per liter or CO2 ton avoided basis, whereas now it is linked to the actual weight of a shipment. With this new SAF option, Kuehne+Nagel calculates the SAF usage and provides a quote on a well-known and customer-friendly "per kg" air freight pricing basis. After the booking confirmation, the equivalent volume of SAF is credited from 12.8 million liters of SAF available to Kuehne+Nagel while the customer receives an authorized certificate confirming the emissions saving for purposes of scope 3 reporting.

Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel Yngve Ruud, responsible for Air Logistics, commented: "As part of the Net Zero Carbon program and migration to a low carbon business model, we keep developing easy and transparent sustainable shipping options so that our customers always have a choice of how they want to minimize the environmental impact of their shipments. With the new SAF add-on now available on all quotes, our customers can quickly shift from intent to climate action," in a press release on November 9.

SAF is currently the most effective measure to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of shipping. While the carbon lifecycle of fossil fuels is linear and results in the release of additional CO2 emissions, the carbon lifecycle of SAF is circular and allows for the reuse of waste or biomass and emissions. SAF significantly reduces the amount of additional carbon introduced into the global carbon cycle by at least 75%.