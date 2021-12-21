Highlights of the day: UMC to raise foundry quotes again in March

UMC plans another price hike, sources say: Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) is poised to make another price hike starting March 2022, following an about 10% upward adjustment in its foundry quotes in January, according to industry sources.

Broadcom, MediaTek to roll out Wi-Fi 7 SoCs in 1H22: Broadcom and MediaTek are set to release their respective Wi-Fi 7 SoC series in the first half of 2022, looking to build a preemptive presence in the next-generation Wi-Fi segment that will see keener competition than the previous generations amid the forthcoming boom of 5G mmWave applications, according to industry sources.

Battery EVs the main arena for SiC, says Rohm: The wide bandgap (WBG) features of third-generation semiconductors make them particularly suitable for recharging and radio frequency (RF) applications, as silicon carbide (SiC) has better heat resistance. SiC power components and modules will concentrate on the automotive field, with battery electric vehicles (BEV) the primary focus.