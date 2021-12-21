中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 22, 2021
    19:24
    light rain
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Correction: Apple suppliers ship new 27-inch iMac without miniLED display
    1h 2min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: UMC to raise foundry quotes again in March

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    UMC has informed clients of another round of price hikes in March 2022, following an about 10% rise in foundry service quotes next month. Some chip vendors are keen to build a preemptive presence in the Wi-Fi 7 segment, though full standards have yet to be finalized. SiC has better heat resistance and SiC power components and modules will concentrate on the automotive field, with battery electric vehicles (BEV) the primary focus, according to Rohm.

    UMC plans another price hike, sources say: Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) is poised to make another price hike starting March 2022, following an about 10% upward adjustment in its foundry quotes in January, according to industry sources.

    Broadcom, MediaTek to roll out Wi-Fi 7 SoCs in 1H22: Broadcom and MediaTek are set to release their respective Wi-Fi 7 SoC series in the first half of 2022, looking to build a preemptive presence in the next-generation Wi-Fi segment that will see keener competition than the previous generations amid the forthcoming boom of 5G mmWave applications, according to industry sources.

    Battery EVs the main arena for SiC, says Rohm: The wide bandgap (WBG) features of third-generation semiconductors make them particularly suitable for recharging and radio frequency (RF) applications, as silicon carbide (SiC) has better heat resistance. SiC power components and modules will concentrate on the automotive field, with battery electric vehicles (BEV) the primary focus.

    Categories
    Chips + components EV EV + green energy IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    editorial foundry UMC
    Companies
    United Microelectronics Corporation
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Opinions
    Opinions
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 22, 10:59
    CHT, Thai National Telecom, WhiteSpace, Delta Thailand join forces to build 5G private network
    Tuesday 21 December 2021
    Chenbro server chassis solutions meet diverse needs of customers
    Monday 20 December 2021
    Dow to showcase new silicone technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2021
    Friday 17 December 2021
    Fusion Worldwide celebrates 20 years in the electronics sourcing industry
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021