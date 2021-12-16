中文網
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Amtran sees decreasing TV inventory

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Amtran's TV brand, Vizio. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Displays vendor Amtran Technology has disclosed its TV inventory levels have been dropping over the past few months amid booming TV sales in the US and Europe.

    Amtran's TV inventory value decreased from NT$4.058 billion (US$145 million) at the end of second-quarter 2021 to NT$3.607 billion at the end of the third quarter, and the value kept decreasing in October and November, said the company at a December 15 investors conference.

    The average TV inventory turnover rate in the past was 50-60 days and the inventory level at present is quite healthy, Amtran said.

    Amtran posted consolidated revenues of NT$15.978 billion and net profit of NT$5.556 billion for the first three quarters of 2021.

    During January-September 2021, Amtran shipped 3.125 million TVs and LCD monitors with a revenue proportion of 77.8%, and it also shipped 8,296 companion robots developed via cooperation with Japan-based makers.

    Of the TVs and LCD monitors shipped in the three quarters, 65-, 70- and 75-inch TVs accounted for 22%, 50- and 55-inch for 22%, 39-, 40- and 43-inch models for 8%, and 27- and 32-inch ones for 48%.

    Amtran expects significant growth in orders for gaming LCD monitors and web cameras used in video conferencing devices in 2022 and consolidated revenues for the year to remain unchanged or slightly increase on year.

    AmTRAN has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.797 billion for November, dropping 21.60% sequentially but rising 3.67% year-on-year.

