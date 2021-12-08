Brinno optimistic about shipment prospects for 2022

Time-lapse camera maker Brinno has expressed optimism about its operations next year, citing strong ODM demand and own-brand sales despite ill effects from China's power rationing policy and the lingering component shortages in the supply chain.

Brinno pointed out that the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the US has created a good sales environment for its time-lapse cameras. It said it has received orders from clients across the country who wish to use its cameras at construction sites to record construction processes.The company indicated that it will also begin volume production for new camera models equipped with its in-house-developed ICs at the beginning of 2022.

For ODM business, Brinno said it has benefited from the growing demand of smart classroom devices it co-developed with educational tablet provider Vernier as schools in the US resumed in-person learning.

Meanwhile, two of Brinno's low-light cameras designed for military and maritime applications will enter mass production next year. The company said it is seeing clear order visibility for both devices, which can capture full-color images better than infrared cameras under extremely low light conditions.

Brinno posted consolidated revenues of NT$47 million (US$1.69 million) for November, rising 21% on year, and those of NT$507 million for January-November, increasing 36.1% on year. Its combined after-tax profits for the first three quarters of 2021 grew 67.2% on year to arrive at NT$28 million.