PChome Online to invest in AccuHit AI Technology

Online shopping service operator and web portal PChome Online will become the lead investor in series B round of funding for AccuHit AI Technology, a Taiwan-based MarTech startup, according to PChome Online CEO Kevin Tsai.

Founded in 2018, AccuHit has provided AI-based MarTech solutions for more than 200 medium- and large-size enterprises, and attracted venture capital investment from Tokio Marine Newa Insurance, Taiwan's National Development Fund, Japan-based Adways in series A round of funding in 2020.

Through the venture capital investment, PChome hopes to capitalize on AccuHit's AI expertise to develop AI-based marketing solutions using PChome's large customer data base, Tsai noted.

PChome posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.410 billion (US$409 million), and net profit of NT$75 million for third-quarter 2021.