中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 11, 2021
    07:10
    light rain with thunder
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Industry research (12): Hard work pays off
    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Olympic athletes are talented. But can they achieve anything without working hard and staying focused?

    I never went to business school; neither did I receive electronics or electrical engineering training at school - training which is common among industry analysts.

    In 1985 when I started my career as an analyst, my supervisors and colleagues were all graduates from bsuiness- or economics-related departments at prestigius universities. The only thing I could do was to do what they didn't do or provided them with more materials in Korean - a language that I speak.

    I was really lucky to be working with an amazing group of supervisors and peers at the start of my career. But I knew I couldn't transcend myself by simply following the existing work patterns.

    Then I decided that I should do something different to bring complementary benefits for the team. I focused on what my colleagues didn't do and often achieved remarkable results. Over time I earned my supervisors' trust and got promoted. But on top of this, I enjoyed myself more in industrial research and knowledge.

    My career path coincided perfectly with the development of the IT industry. I was engaged in industry research at MIC for 12 years from 1985 - when the first PC was introduced to the market - all the way to 1997 when I left MIC as its director. During the period when Taiwan's IT industry took shape, I managed to build up a priceless network of personal connections through my work.

    In the early 1990s, I had the opportunities to deliver lectures to IT industrial leaders such as Stan Shih, Morris Chang, and Miao Fengqiang. At that time, there were no Internet services or mobile phones. The fastest way for industry leaders to get information was to contact me directly. For 36 years, I have worked as an analyst, but I've never got slack, particularly over the past few years, because I am running a platform focusing on providing information about the electronics industry in the dark age of traditional media.

    Hsieh Su-wei, a 35-year-old Taiwanese tennis player, said after winning her third Wimbledon women's doubles title in 2021 that "I work harder because of my age." World No. 1 women's badminton player Tai Zu-ying says she plays to prove that her life is worth it. As for me, I also hope that my life is worthwhile, and helpful to society.

    (Editor's note: This is part of a series by DIGITIMES Asia president Colley Hwang about industry research work.)

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    editorial Industry research
    Related topics
    Opinions
    Industry research
    Opinions
    Throughtek
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21
    UCaaS poised to change communications landscape, says Digitimes Research