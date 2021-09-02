Highlights of the day: Chip shortage reportedly hinders new MacBook Pro production

Chip shortages may defer rollout of upcoming MacBook Pros: The ongoing chip shortages that are in varying degrees may cause the launch of Apple's upcoming miniLED-backlit MacBook Pros to be scheduled in October or even November, instead of the usual September, according to industry sources.

Xiaomi sets up EV business: Xiaomi has set up its electric vehicle (EV) business and completed company registration in China on September 1 with a registered capital of CNY10 billion (US$1.55 billion).

TV panel pricing may keep falling till year-end 2021: LCD TV panel prices have been falling at a rapid pace since August, and may continue dropping until year-end 2021, as demand for TVs in developed countries has been declining and most of TV vendors have decreased panel procurement, according to industry sources.