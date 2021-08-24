中文網
    Highlights of the day: UMC foundry quotes to rise further
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Foundry quotes have been rising amid tight capacity and strong demand. UMC has notified clients that prices for its 28nm and 22nm process manufacturing will be raised in September and November 2021, and again in January 2022. In China, memory maker YMTC sees slow progress in the manufacturing of 128-layer 3D NAND flash because of low yield rates. Foxconn has made another step towards gaining a bigger presence in the carmaking industry. Its subsidiary, FIH Mobile, and Stellantis have entered into an agreement to form a joint venture focusing on delivering a smart cockpit solution for vehicles.

    UMC to raise quotes for 28nm processes again: United Microelectronics (UMC) has notified clients prices for its 28nm and 22nm process manufacturing will be adjusted upward in September and November 2021, and again in January 2022. The new prices set to be effective starting next year may come above those offered by TSMC for counterpart processes, according to sources at IC design houses.

    YMTC sees low yield rates for 128-layer 3D NAND flash: China's Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) continues to suffer from low yield rates for 128-layer 3D NAND flash manufacturing, which are estimated at only 30-40%, according to market sources.

    FIH Mobile and Stellantis establish JV to deliver smart cockpit solutions for automotive industry: Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), together with its subsidiary FIH Mobile, and Stellantis have announced that they have entered into an agreement to set up a joint venture that will focus on delivering a smart cockpit solution for vehicles.

