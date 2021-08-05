Capacitor maker Lelon sees strong order visibility

Electrolytic capacitor maker Lelon Electronics has seen strong demand from almost all sectors, with production capacity already fully booked till year-end 2021, according to company president Jimmy Wu.

Order visibility has also extended to first-half 2022, with production capacity for conductive polymer capacitors and polymer hybrid capacitors both being very tight, said Wu at an shareholders meeting on August 4.

Average delivery lead times for its products are 5-6 months, he added.

The capacitor market has seen particularly tight supply for the SMD, snap-in terminal and hybrid segments, and Lelon is making efforts to expand capacity in China.

Lelon said sales in the secnd half of 2021 will rsie compared to the first half, partly due to the availability of new production capacity and partly due to particularly strong demand from the automotive, 5G base station and cloud computing sectors.

Shipments will rise by at least 20% in the third quarter, and fourth-quarter 2021 shipments will stay at high levels, it said.

Lelon has reported consolidates revenues of NT$4.57 billion (US$164.58 million) for January-June 2021, rising 26.67% on year.

Lelon: Consolidated revenues, 1Q20 - 1Q21 (NT$m) Quarter Sales Q/Q Y/Y YTD Y/Y 1Q-21 2,125 (0.9%) 35.6% 2,125 35.6% 4Q-20 2,145 3.8% 15.8% 7,822 11.1% 3Q-20 2,067 1.1% 18.4% 5,678 9.5% 2Q-20 2,043 30.4% 13.6% 3,611 5% 1Q-20 1,568 (15.4%) (4.5%) 1,568 (4.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021