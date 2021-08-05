中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    06:09
    mostly cloudy
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Global OEM TV shipments surge 16.5% in 1H21
    8h 56min ago
    Foxconn gears up for automotive power IC boom
    9h 22min ago
    Acer says customer orders remain brisk
    9h 46min ago
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    9h 49min ago
    Winbond sees fab capacity fully utilized through year-end
    9h 57min ago
    TSMC raises 12-inch foundry quotes for LCD driver IC
    10h 17min ago
    Wistron steps up investment in Vietnam
    10h 30min ago
    Compeq optimistic about 2H21
    10h 30min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Capacitor maker Lelon sees strong order visibility
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES 0

    Electrolytic capacitor maker Lelon Electronics has seen strong demand from almost all sectors, with production capacity already fully booked till year-end 2021, according to company president Jimmy Wu.

    Order visibility has also extended to first-half 2022, with production capacity for conductive polymer capacitors and polymer hybrid capacitors both being very tight, said Wu at an shareholders meeting on August 4.

    Average delivery lead times for its products are 5-6 months, he added.

    The capacitor market has seen particularly tight supply for the SMD, snap-in terminal and hybrid segments, and Lelon is making efforts to expand capacity in China.

    Lelon said sales in the secnd half of 2021 will rsie compared to the first half, partly due to the availability of new production capacity and partly due to particularly strong demand from the automotive, 5G base station and cloud computing sectors.

    Shipments will rise by at least 20% in the third quarter, and fourth-quarter 2021 shipments will stay at high levels, it said.

    Lelon has reported consolidates revenues of NT$4.57 billion (US$164.58 million) for January-June 2021, rising 26.67% on year.

    Lelon: Consolidated revenues, 1Q20 - 1Q21 (NT$m)

    Lelon: Consolidated revenues, 1Q20 - 1Q21 (NT$m)

    Quarter

    Sales

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    YTD

    Y/Y

    1Q-21

    2,125

    (0.9%)

    35.6%

    2,125

    35.6%

    4Q-20

    2,145

    3.8%

    15.8%

    7,822

    11.1%

    3Q-20

    2,067

    1.1%

    18.4%

    5,678

    9.5%

    2Q-20

    2,043

    30.4%

    13.6%

    3,611

    5%

    1Q-20

    1,568

    (15.4%)

    (4.5%)

    1,568

    (4.5%)

    *Figures are consolidated
    Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    Bits + chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    capacitor Lelon
    Companies
    Lelon Electronics
    Related stories
    Jun 25
    Lead times for aluminum capacitors prolonged to over 20 weeks
    Mar 26
    Facing 5G and automotive electronics markets, Lelon is cautiously optimistic about sales this year
    Jan 29
    Capacitor maker Lelon enjoys clear order visibility through 2H21
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China smartphone vendors see combined shipments fall in 2Q21
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21