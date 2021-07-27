Holtek expects revenue growth through 4Q21

MCU firm Holtek Semiconductor expects to post revenue growth through the fourth quarter of 2021 with handsome profits, thanks to bullish product ASPs.

Holtek spokesperson Armstrong Tsai pointed out that the company has completed booking capacity at its foundry partners for 2022 and is expected to see its supply increase slightly from 2021.

The company will also continue to strive for more support from its foundry partners every quarter. Holtek has seen full orders for the entire 2021 and will see higher sales in the second half than in the first and greater performance in the fourth quarter than in the third, Tsai said.

Sources from the upstream supply chain pointed out that most Taiwanese MCU suppliers have backend services handled by Greatek Electronics, but the capacity shortage at the OSAT is unlikely to ease before the end of 2021. Many of its clients are now eyeing its new capacity that will be ready in mid-2022.

Commenting on China-based wafer foundry Hua Hong Semiconductor cutting its support to Taiwanese IC designers, Holtek pointed out that the company has not been affected as it currently has around 80% of revenues coming from China and has many key clients in the market.

As of June 2021, 60-70% of Holtek's 2022 capacity has already been booked and demand for MCUs in 2022 is expected to stay as robust as in 2021.

Holtek is planning to raise its quotes by another 10-15% in August 2021, because of the rising expenses from wafer foundries and backend services. Holtek's gross margin in the third quarter is expected to stay at about the same level as in the second quarter at around 49.5-51.2%.

Holtek will see increasing shipments of MCUs for touchscreen, security, RF, brushless DC motor applications in the third quarter.

Holtek also reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.13 billion (US$110.48 million) for the second quarter, up 27.8% on year.