Highlights of the day: Chromebook shipments set for sharp growth

DIGITIMES staff

The notebook market has been robust in recent months thanks to stay-at-home needs. Chromebook shipments are expected to rise sharply in 2021. Apart from Intel, some other chip vendors, such as MediaTek and Elan, are poised to see robust growths in reenues from the Chromebook segment. ODM Wistron saw its notebook shipments spiked 52% on year in first-quarter 2021. The smatphone market is also recovering, and Apple is expected to adopt teh more power-efficient LTPO backplane technology for OLED displays in the premium models of its next-generation iPhone lineup.

Strong Chromebook shipments to buoy chip suppliers in 2Q21: Taiwan-based IC design houses including MediaTek, Elan Microelectronics and Integrated Technology Express (ITE) continue to enjoy a strong pull-in of orders for Chromebooks, which will boost their respective revenues to record highs in the second quarter, according to industry sources.

Wistron sees over 50% surge in notebook shipments in 1Q21: Wistron shipped a total of 5.4 million notebooks in the first quarter of 2021, up 52.1% from a year earlier, while revenues grew by a slight 2% on year to NT$177.14 billion (US$6.23 billion).

Apple reportedly to adopt LTPO display technology for new iPhones: Apple reportedly will adopt LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) backplane technology for OLED displays in its premium iPhones to be launched later in 2021, according to industry sources.