IT + CE
Lens module maker Eterge raises capital
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Eterge Opto-Electronics, which specializes in customized lens modules, has raised its paid-in capital to NT$140 million (US$4.97 million) to enable its deployments in the automotive market segment.

Eterge is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Optical (JMO), which specializes in design and manufacture of high-precision optical products for handset and cars. Eterge's products vehicle-use lenses, projectors, security applications, and customized optical lenses.

Eterge will expand production capacity by leasing a plant located in Zhong Yang's production base in Taiwan, according to the parent company.

