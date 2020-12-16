LED
Harvatek expects 5% revenue proportion for miniLED in 2021
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED packaging service provider Harvatek expects the proportion of consolidated revenues for miniLED backlighting and fine-pitch RGB miniLED displays to rise to 5% in 2021.

Harvatek expects 2021 revenue proportion of 45% for LED backlighting, 25% for IR LED devices and 22% for fine-pitch displays

Harvatek has shipped miniLED backlight units (BLU) for gaming monitors, 6-inch smartphones as well as fine-pitch RGB displays in small volumes in 2020, and expects strong demand for such BLUs for gaming monitors and 15- to 16-inch notebooks in 2021.

As demand for miniLED applications is large in China but price competition there is intense, Harvatek said it will focus on markets in other Asian countries including Taiwan for the time being.

Harvatek currently has monthly packaging capacity of 1.8 billion LED chips, 500 million miniLED chips, and PLCC packaging capacity of 200 million LEDs. As IR LED devices for sensing and surveillance are of higher gross margins, Harvatek will shift a portion of the fine-pitch displays segment's capcity to producing IR LED devices in 2021.

Harvatek posted consolidated revenues of NT$627.3 million (US$21.7 million), gross margin of 18.73%, operating profit of NT$36.5 millio and net profit of NT$17.4 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.769 billion, gross margin of 20.33% and net profit of NT$93.0 million for January-September.

Harvatek's November consolidated revenues reached NT$274.9 million, increasing 18.19% sequentially and 48.98% on year, and those of NT$2.272 billion for January-November rose 14.50% on year.

