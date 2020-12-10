Highlights of the day: 2021 looks promising for foundry houses

DIGITIMES staff

Wafer fab capacity has been tight with Taiwanese foundry houses seeign clear order visibility through 2021. Foundry houses have raised their quotes to reflect tight capacity, further buoyign their profitability. LCD panel prices have also been rising, thanks to strong demand amid tight supply as a result of component shortages. Panel quotes are expected rise by about 20% in fourth-quarter 2020. The notebook sector has also seen robust demand driven by pandemic-fueled stay-at-home economy. Notebook ODMs expect shipments to buck the seasonal trend in first-half 2021.

Taiwan foundries see clear order visibility through 2021: Taiwan-based foundries particularly 8-inch ones are expected to see their production capacities stay tight through the end of 2021, with upward adjustments in their foundry quotes set to buoy their profitability next year, according to industry sources.

LCD panel prices to rise another 20% in 4Q20: LCD panel prices are expected to rise by about 20% in fourth-quarter 2020 following a 30% rally in the prior quarter, as demand for diverse sizes of panels from end-market brand vendors remains strong, according to industry sources.

Notebook ODMs to enjoy strong 1H21: Notebook ODMs are expected to enjoy a particularly strong first half of 2021, thanks to a continued ramp-up in orders from clients, according to industry sources.