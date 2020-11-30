Green energy
Copper shortage expected in 2025
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Due to fast growing development of renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide, global demand for copper will keep increasing and shortages are expected to begin in 2025, according to industry sources.

As PV and wind power-generating facilities use large amounts of copper cable for electricity transmission, the corresponding demand for copper is estimated to increase from 990,000 tons in 2020 to 1.9 million in 2030, the sources said.

Besides, components and parts of an EV contain 83kg of copper and those of an EV power charging pile 10kg of copper, making the corresponding demand for copper increase from 170,000 tons in 2020 to 1.7 million in 2030, the sources noted.

In addition to copper, global supply of lithium, cobalt and nickel is likely to be short as well along with the fast development of EVs, the sources cited Tesla as indicating.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.