Highlights of the day: Backend services quotes rising

DIGITIMES staff

Supply has barely been able to ctach up with demand in the semiconductor manufacturing sector, sending prices up to reflect tight capacity at foundry and backend houses. ASE Technology reportedly has decided to raise backend services quotes by 5-10% in first-quarter 2021. Leadframe makers have seen a strong recover in demand from the 5G and automotive sectors, with clear order visibility extending to second-quarter 2021. Demand for 5G phones is also picking up momentum, and to boost shipments for entry-level 5G phones some handset brands are mulling using plastic back covers to cut costs for their devices.

ASE Technology to raise backend service quotes by 5-10% in 1Q21: Taiwan's top OSAT firm ASE Technology will hike backend service quotes by 5-10% starting first-quarter 2021 to reflect increased cost and tight capacity supply for some products, according to industry sources.

Leadframe orders visibility till 2Q21 on strong auto, 5G applications: Taiwan's leadframe makers including Jih Lin Technology and SDI have seen clear order visibility through the second quarter of 2021 due to a significant recovery in demand for discrete power modules for automotive and 5G base station applications, according to industry sources.

Plastic handset cases may stage a comeback on entry-level 5G phones: Some handset brands are mulling using plastic back covers for their 5G-enabled entry-level phones to boost shipments, according to industry sources.